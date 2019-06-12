Who Is Maura Higgins? New Love Island Bombshell Who’s Worked With Liam Payne

12 June 2019, 17:14

Maura Higgins is the latest Love Island arrival
Maura Higgins is the latest Love Island arrival.

Maura Higgins and another new Love Island girl have entered the villa and we’ll shortly see all the drama unfold on ITV2.

If there weren’t enough love triangles going on already, Love Island producers have decided to shake things up even more by adding to new girls into the villa, and one of them is Maura Higgins.

The Grid Girl said she is “really looking for love” on the ITV2 show after having a nine-year relationship and “losing trust” in a relationship she had last year.

Here’s everything you need to know about Maura…

Who is Maura Higgins and how old is she?

Maura is a 28-year-old from County Longford, Ireland. She works as a model and Grid Girl and describes herself as “outgoing” and talkative.

She said before entering the villa: “My worst trait would be that I talk over people… a lot! I even notice myself doing it.”

Maura also said she’s looking for an honest and confident guy who can make her laugh.

Maura Higgins’ Instagram handle

You can follow Maura on Instagram @maurahiggins, where she currently has 62.5k followers one day after her Love Island entrance was announced.

Muara Higgins is 28 years old
Muara Higgins is 28 years old. Picture: ITV2

Maura’s connection to Liam Payne

Through modelling, the 28 year old has worked with a whole host of famous faces including athletes and artists, she also worked on a visual shoot with One Direction star Liam Payne.

When is Love Island on ITV2?

Love Island is on every weekday and Sunday nights from 9pm, but you can also catch up with extra gossip on Aftersun which airs Sundays at 10pm after the main show.

If you miss an episode you can catch up on the ITV Hub.

