Joey Essex Could Face Off Tommy Fury In £1 Mill Celeb Boxing Match

Joey Essex in talks to fight Tommy Fury. Picture: Getty

By Tiasha Debray

Joey Essex could be versing the likes of Tommy Fury, KSI or Jake Paul in £1million pound celebrity boxing fight.

Yes, you read that correctly. Joey Essex may be preparing to fight against the likes of influencers Jake Paul, KSI or fellow Love Island alumni Tommy Fury in the next year.

The TOWIE star recently starred in the reality dating show where he left with his now girlfriend Jessy Potts and to fans' surprise, the pair seem to still be together after leaving the villa.

However, the TV personality has decided to put reality shows to the side in favour of picking up the boxing gloves, as Joey is said to be in talks with celebrity promoters Mixfits Boxing.

Media outlets are reporting that Joey’s first fight may see him walk away with £1 million which comes at a good time after the star was recently in headlines for owing the government around £300,000 in tax bills.

Joey Essex and Jessy Potts left Love Island 2024 together. Picture: Getty

This sort of celebrity/influencer boxing has seen a huge surge in popularity over the last few years, with Tommy Fury and Jake Paul fighting one another in Saudi Arabia in February of 2023.

The fight was available for broadcast in 15 countries and managed to rake in almost 1 million paid viewers online.

According to AMAX Marketing, the two fighters walked away with a hefty paycheck as they reported, “Jake Paul [has] reportedly received a guaranteed minimum of £2.6 million, plus 65% of pay-per-view revenues, and an estimated total £9.8 million.”

Tommy Fury and Jake Paul walked away from their fight with millions. Picture: Getty

“Tommy Fury share is reported figure of £1.6 million guaranteed and 35% of PPV money, and an estimated total of £5.4 million.”

According to the tabloids, Joey has been keen for the opportunity and a source told the publication, “Joey’s always been into his fitness but in recent years has become more and more passionate about boxing.”

“Joey is excited about this new venture and looks forward to one day taking on the titans of the ropes.”

The Essex local is not entirely new to the sport and has a small advantage in his back pocket. His uncle is boxing trainer Tony Sims and was coached by British pro boxer Anthony Joshua.

“Joey’s got a family background in boxing so I think he’s excited to get in the ring and we’re excited to have him,” Mams Taylor, co-founder of Misfits Boxing said to the publication.“Joey’s going to be very committed, we’ve spoken daily for the last few days and he’s really on it.”

