Joey Essex Could Face Off Tommy Fury In £1 Mill Celeb Boxing Match

18 September 2024, 10:59

Joey Essex in talks to fight Tommy Fury
Joey Essex in talks to fight Tommy Fury. Picture: Getty

By Tiasha Debray

Joey Essex could be versing the likes of Tommy Fury, KSI or Jake Paul in £1million pound celebrity boxing fight.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Yes, you read that correctly. Joey Essex may be preparing to fight against the likes of influencers Jake Paul, KSI or fellow Love Island alumni Tommy Fury in the next year.

The TOWIE star recently starred in the reality dating show where he left with his now girlfriend Jessy Potts and to fans' surprise, the pair seem to still be together after leaving the villa.

However, the TV personality has decided to put reality shows to the side in favour of picking up the boxing gloves, as Joey is said to be in talks with celebrity promoters Mixfits Boxing.

Media outlets are reporting that Joey’s first fight may see him walk away with £1 million which comes at a good time after the star was recently in headlines for owing the government around £300,000 in tax bills.

Joey Essex and Jessy Potts left Love Island 2024 together
Joey Essex and Jessy Potts left Love Island 2024 together. Picture: Getty

This sort of celebrity/influencer boxing has seen a huge surge in popularity over the last few years, with Tommy Fury and Jake Paul fighting one another in Saudi Arabia in February of 2023.

The fight was available for broadcast in 15 countries and managed to rake in almost 1 million paid viewers online.

According to AMAX Marketing, the two fighters walked away with a hefty paycheck as they reported, “Jake Paul [has] reportedly received a guaranteed minimum of £2.6 million, plus 65% of pay-per-view revenues, and an estimated total £9.8 million.”

Tommy Fury and Jake Paul walked away from their fight with millions
Tommy Fury and Jake Paul walked away from their fight with millions. Picture: Getty

“Tommy Fury share is reported figure of £1.6 million guaranteed and 35% of PPV money, and an estimated total of £5.4 million.”

According to the tabloids, Joey has been keen for the opportunity and a source told the publication, “Joey’s always been into his fitness but in recent years has become more and more passionate about boxing.”

“Joey is excited about this new venture and looks forward to one day taking on the titans of the ropes.”

The Essex local is not entirely new to the sport and has a small advantage in his back pocket. His uncle is boxing trainer Tony Sims and was coached by British pro boxer Anthony Joshua.

“Joey’s got a family background in boxing so I think he’s excited to get in the ring and we’re excited to have him,” Mams Taylor, co-founder of Misfits Boxing said to the publication.“Joey’s going to be very committed, we’ve spoken daily for the last few days and he’s really on it.”

Listen live to Capital, and catch up on any shows you missed, on Global Player.

Shop our merch

More News

See more More News

MAFS UK viewers think one of the brides may have fled the show early

MAFS UK Viewers Convinced One Bride 'Dropped Out Of The Show Early'

TV & Film

Exclusive
Tate McRae says her song 'It's Okay I'm Okay' started out as a "joke"

Tate McRae Explains How 'It's Ok I'm Ok' Started Out As A Joke

Are MAFS couple Eve and Charlie still together?

Are Charlie And Eve From MAFS UK 2024 Still Together?

TV & Film

Selling Sunset season 9: Release date, cast and latest news

Selling Sunset Season 9: Release Date, Cast And Latest News

Selling Sunset

Taylor Swift The Eras Tour setlist: What songs will Taylor play?

Taylor Swift Eras Tour Setlist 2024: All 46 Songs Played By Taylor

Taylor Swift

Barry Keoghan opens up about his relationship with his son and how it inspired upcoming movie

Barry Keoghan Opens Up About Why He Doesn’t Have A 'Normal' Relationship With His Son

Exclusive Videos

See more Exclusive Videos

Glen Powell, Daisy Edgar-Jones and Anthony Ramos take on a chaotic mystery interview

Twisters' Glen Powell, Daisy Edgar-Jones and Anthony Ramos Take On A Chaotic Mystery Interview

TV & Film

Kehlani Breaks Down Every Song On 'Crash' Track By Track | Making The Album

Kehlani Breaks Down Every Song On 'Crash' Track By Track | Making The Album

House of The Dragon's Emma D'Arcy & Olivia Cooke Answer Chaotic Questions About The Show

House Of The Dragon's Emma D'Arcy & Olivia Cooke Talk Sex Scenes And Fan Edit Song Requests

TV & Film

Rob Brydon sings Sabrina Carpenter lyrics

Rob Brydon Sings Sabrina Carpenter Lyrics As Uncle Bryn From Gavin & Stacey

House Of The Dragon Cast vs. 'The Most Impossible House Of The Dragon Quiz'

House Of The Dragon Cast vs. 'The Most Impossible House Of The Dragon Quiz'

TV & Film

Inside Out 2's Amy Poehler vs. 'The Most Impossible Amy Poehler Quiz'

Inside Out 2's Amy Poehler vs. 'The Most Impossible Amy Poehler Quiz'

TV & Film

More Features

Some Beliebers think Justin Bieber's 'Ghost' is about his ex Selena Gomez.

What Justin Bieber ‘Ghost’ Is Really About As Fans Think Lyrics Are About Ex Selena Gomez

Rihanna has been in some high-profile relationships

Rihanna’s Dating History: From Her Ex-Boyfriends To A$AP Rocky

Rihanna

Tom Holland and Zendaya are the best of friends as well as boyfriend and girlfriend

Tom Holland And Zendaya’s Complete Relationship Timeline

Olivia Rodrigo dated Ethan Wacker before rumoured ex Joshua Bassett

Olivia Rodrigo’s Dating History & Ex Boyfriends From Zack Bia To Joshua Bassett

One Direction went on a hiatus in 2016

How Old Are One Direction Now? Ages Of Harry Styles, Niall Horan, Louis Tomlinson, Liam Payne And Zayn Malik

One Direction

Billie Eilish is super private about her love life

Billie Eilish’s Dating History, Her Ex-Boyfriends From Brandon ‘Q’ Adams To Jesse Rutherford
Little Mix Press Image

Everything You Need To Know About Little Mix, From Boyfriends To Their Original Name

News

Dua Lipa

Who Is Dua Lipa? Everything You Need To Know About The 'Future Nostalgia' Star

Dua Lipa

Featured Artists

See more Featured Artists

Ed Sheeran

Ariana Grande

Harry Styles

Rihanna

Justin Bieber

Taylor Swift

Stormzy

Billie Eilish

Lewis Capaldi

Aitch

TV & Films

After

Married At First Sight UK

Love Island

Only Murders in the Building

The Kardashians

Big Brother 2023

Bridgerton

Selling Sunset

Featured Podcasts

Making The Album

My Therapist Ghosted Me

Reel Talk with Honey & Jonathan Ross

Closet Confessions

The Osbournes Podcast

Pop Culture with Chanté Joseph

Featured Playlists

Hottest Hits

Acoustic Hits

K-Pop

Fresh Music Friday

Throwback Hits