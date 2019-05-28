Who Is Tommy Fury? Love Island 2019 Contestant And Tyson Fury's Brother

Meet Love Island 2019 contestant, Tommy Fury - who's also Tyson Fury's brother. Picture: ITV / Love Island

The Love Island 2019 line-up has been revealed - let's get to know this year's cast...

Love Island is about to return to our screens, taking over our lives for a whole TWO MONTHS.

But who is Tommy Fury and is he actually related to the boxer? Here's everything you need to know...

Who is Tommy Fury and how old is he?

Tommy Fury is a 20-year-old boxer from Manchester.

As his name suggests, he is also the younger brother of heavyweight champion, Tyson Fury.

Speaking about his familial connection to Tyson, Tommy said: "I’m my own man and I’ve said it throughout my whole boxing career. I don’t want to be labelled as his little brother, I’m my own man and I’m doing the best that I can do in life and that’s all I’m setting out to achieve."

Tommy describes himself as "honest, charismatic and charming", but also admits he can be "a bit too confident" and "lazy".

What's Tommy Fury's Instagram handle?

The boxing star has already got an impressive following on the 'Gram - which currently stands at 66.5k.

You can follow Tommy @tommytntfury for the Love Islander's latest pics.

What has Tommy said about Love Island?

In a bold statement, Tommy said: "I feel like I’ve got a unique personality and Love Island is a good place to showcase it."

He continued: "I’m fun, bubbly, good to get along with and just really easy-going.

"I won’t be afraid to go and have a splash about in the pool, I’ll mingle with people and find out about everyone because at the end of the day I’ll be living with these people for a long time so it’ll be nice to see if I have a bromance in there, along with a relationship.

"It’s nice to be a bit standoutish."

