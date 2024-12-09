How far did Rebekah Vardy get in I'm A Celeb? Fans spot Coleen Rooney make subtle dig

Fans spot Coleen Rooney make subtle dig at Rebekah Vardy. Picture: ITV

By Abbie Reynolds

She was on I'm A Celeb in 2017 but where did Rebekah Vardy finish in the Jungle?

I'm A Celebrity... Get Me Out Of Here! has wrapped for another year. While we fell in love with the friendship between a gay vicar and lesbian podcaster and tuned into celebrities opening up about their mental health battles, the public voted for their King or Queen of the Jungle.

McFly's Danny Jones followed in his bandmate Dougie Poynter's footsteps and was crowned the King of the Jungle. 'Wagatha Christie' Coleen Rooney was the runner-up and Reverend Richard Coles came third place.

While Coleen has been on the show, her public enemy and fellow WAG Rebekah Vardy has been extremely vocal, to the point that it was even rumoured she might join her in the jungle. But now, after Coleen's mega success on the show, everyone is turning to Rebekah's I'm A Celeb stint and trying to remember how well she did.

Rebekah Vardy at the NTA's 2018. Picture: Getty

Where did Rebekah Vardy finish in the Jungle?

In 2017 Rebekah Vardy went on I'm A Celeb alongside celebrity campmates like Made In Chelsea's Toff, YouTube star Jack Maynard and pro boxer Amir Khan.

While on the show, Rebekah lasted 16 days before being the third campmate to be voted out. In the year she took part, Toff won and Hollyoaks actor Jamie Lomas was the runner-up.

When Coleen was doing her exit interview with Ant and Dec viewers spotted a subtle jab at Rebekah.

Coleen Rooney reflects on how her campmates affected her

During this year's show, Richard Coles, Maura Higgins and later on Dean McCullough had to live in a luxury separate camp but convince the other camp they were living in horrendous conditions in order to win a huge 'Junk Food Buffet' for everyone.

Despite their efforts, it was Coleen who managed to sniff them out and figured out they weren't being honest, once again earning her title of Wagatha Christie.

Wagatha Christie, a play on Agatha Christie, was a name given to Coleen after her public spat with Rebekah in which she successfully figured out it was her who was feeding information from her private Instagram story to the press.

Rebekah Vardy's exit interview in 2017. Picture: ITV

While interviewing Coleen, Ant said: "We did try pulling the wool over your eyes with a few little tricks but you always seemed to sniff us out... she's always one step ahead of us."

Ant added: "She's good at this... have you always had that instinct?'"

"Yeah I have, I'm quite good at sniffing things out! Yeah, I can weigh people up well," Coleen replied, raising her eyebrow.

