I'm A Celeb's most iconic trial set for reality spin-off show

Celebrity Cyclone is being tested. Picture: ITV

By Tiasha Debray

And you could be on it!

I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here! 2024 has been one of the most entertaining seasons to grace our screens.

From Reverend Richard Coles' unlikely friendship with Love Island’s Maura Higgins and GK Barry, to Coleen Rooney’s exciting stories as well as McFly’s Danny Jones… well, just being Danny Jones.

The celebrity line-up has been applauded by fans for their chemistry, with the previously mentioned celebs starring alongside Oti Mabuse, Barry McGuigan, Tulisa, Alan Halsall and more.

The 2024 series was always going to be a little different when straight off the bat showrunners canned the now iconic ‘Walk The Plank’ challenge which had been a fan favourite first trial on the reality show for over seven years.

Now one of the other most popular trials on the show is being tested to see if it can be made into its own spin-off series, and you could be on it.

Ant and Dec return to host I'm A Celeb 2024. Picture: ITV

The tabloids have reported that Celebrity Cyclone could be getting its very own show including a format which could cast members of the public.

The trial involves the celebrities dressing as superheroes and trying to navigate their way through an extreme waterslide as they battle against the slippery wet surface, water canons, wind machines, and objects being pelted at them all whilst they collect jumbo-sized stars.

Celebrity Cyclone is like Wipeout or Takeshi's Castle on steroids and it is a fan favourite when it comes to I'm A Celeb challenges every year.

According to the publication, executives are hoping to use the 2024 trial as a way to test out if it has any legs as a standalone series for the general public to participate in.

Celebrity Cyclone involves a giant water slide. Picture: ITV

An insider stated: “A spin-off show for the Cyclone makes absolute sense and across the industry, it has always been considered a TV hit in waiting.

“Cyclone could evolve and use the core basis of the water slide to become a wider show… If the testing proves successful there is every intention to look at a full series in the future.”

A second ITV source went on to say: “Cyclone is such a hugely popular part of I’m A Celebrity that show bosses felt it was worth exploring ideas to see if anything might work as a stand-alone show… They'll be looking at all aspects of the game.”

The ‘game’ has already reportedly been trademarked by Makers Lifted Entertainment who are supposedly looking at ways to expand it outside the realm of I’m A Celeb.

This year's Celebrity Cyclone chaos in 40 seconds ☄️#ImACeleb pic.twitter.com/ExykDeqXCU — I'm A Celebrity... (@imacelebrity) December 9, 2023

This will come as exciting news to fans of the show who already love the trial. In fact, fans are already clamouring online to try to pick out the four celebs they would love to see participate in Celebrity Cyclone this year, with GK and Maura being the top picks.

One fan tweeted: “Just want GK and Maura in the Celebrity Cyclone for the TV gold, but now they have to fight for a ticket against Coleen, Alan and Danny.”

A second seemed to agree, uploading pictures of Danny, Oti, Richard and Maura before typing: “So we're all in agreement that this is our Celebrity Cyclone line-up, right?! Although I'd love to have Coleen and GK Barry...and actually, all of them!

A number of fans are begging for an exception this year from producers to allow all the contestants to join in the fun, with a mega fan writing: “This is the first series ever where I’m sad we have to keep voting for them to leave, because I want them all to take on celebrity cyclone, and I want them all to win.”

PLEASE SAY THE SURPRISE TOMORROW IS A MEGA 8 PERSON, CELEBRITY CYCLONE #ImACeleb pic.twitter.com/6Jt3IZfgW4 — Lara Terry (@LaraRixon) December 3, 2024

