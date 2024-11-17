Who is Barry McGuigan? Age, job, wife, boxing world title & more

As Barry McGuigan joins I’m A Celebrity…Get Me Out Of Here!, here's everything you need to know about him. From his age, job, wife and kids to what he does now and his world title.

Legendary boxer and peacemaker Barry McGuigan has been announced to be joining the 2024 celebrity lineup for I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here!

Barry will be joined by unlikely campmates GK Barry, McFly's Danny Jones, Corrie’s Alan Halsall and infamous WAG Coleen Rooney whose jungle adventures kick off on Sunday 17th November.

The upcoming season of the show has reportedly made some big changes to its first episode, and we’ll see how old-timer Barry shapes up in the face of whatever the jungle throws at him.

So let’s brush up on our knowledge of him. Who is Barry McGuigan? From his age, wife and children to what he does now and his historic boxing world title.

Barry McGuigan is 63 years old. Picture: ITV

How old is Barry McGuigan?

Barry was born on 28th February 1961, which means he turned 63 years old in 2024.

His star sign is Pisces and common traits associated with that sign include empathy, creativity, intuition and compassion.

Where is Barry McGuigan from?

Barry McGuigan is Irish and was born in Clones, County Monaghan.

He represented both Ireland and Northern Ireland on an international stage and was given the nickname 'The Clones Cyclone' in the arena.

Barry McGuigan began boxing at an early age. Picture: Getty

What year did Barry McGuigan win the world featherweight title?

Barry won the world featherweight champion title in 1985 when he beat Panamanian boxer Eusebio Pedroza. His achievements led him to become the first non-British person to be named Sports Personality of the Year.

But these achievements didn’t happen overnight, Barry began boxing at a very early age, and even as an amateur boxer qualified for the 1980 Moscow Olympics and won gold at the 1978 Commonwealth Games in Edmonton, Canada.

After turning professional, Barry went on to win the British and European featherweight titles in 1983. He enjoyed a long and successful career as a boxer and by January 2005 he earned his place in the International Boxing Hall of Fame.

What does Barry McGuigan do now?

Barry never truly left boxing as after he retired as a professional he founded the Professional Boxing Association (PBA), where he currently sits as chairman.

The organisation was one close to his heart that he aimed to set up throughout his boxing career to teach boxers the importance of education and in turn, help to educate them.

Barry founded the boxing promotion company Cyclone Promotions which was in danger of liquidation in 2024.

But Barry’s been a busy bee and his career doesn’t just revolve around boxing, the athlete has also published two biographies and even gave acting a crack.

In 2000 Barry featured in the film Malicious Intent, in 2007 he appeared in ITV's Hell's Kitchen and now he’s ready for I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here!

Who is Barry McGuigan’s wife, Sandra McGuigan?

Barry and Sandra were childhood sweethearts, as he told The Times in 2008, "[Sandra and I] grew up together, buddies from kids," and in December 1981 they got married."

Sandra came from a protestant background while Barry was born Catholic and raised on the border of Northern Ireland. Their marriage happened at the beginning of the height of Barry’s career as he was coming off his gold medal win and two years away from his world title.

Barry himself felt his union with Sandra was symbolic during The Troubles, symbolising unity and love over the divide at the time. "I remember feeling a responsibility to create a harmonious situation: I wasn't going to cause any more trouble and strife.

"I was a Catholic Irishman fighting for the British title; my wife was a Protestant.”

Barry and Sandra McGuigan were childhood sweethearts. Picture: Getty

Does Barry McGuigan have children?

Barry and Sandra share four children together, one daughter Danika and three sons, Shane, Jake, and Blain.

Sadly, Danika, also known as Nika, passed away in 2019 at the age of 33 after a battle with cancer after previously overcoming leukaemia as a child.

Nika was born in 1986 and worked as an actress, appearing in a number of films such as Wildfire (2020) and Philomena (2013) opposite Dame Judi Dench and Steve Coogan as well as TV series Can't Cope, Won't Cope (2016 - 2018).

Barry McGuigan has one daughter, Danika. Picture: Getty

After the loss of his daughter, Barry paid a tribute to Danika posting an old photo of them as he wrote: "The most difficult thing I've ever had to do was to say goodbye to my amazing daughter Nika earlier this week.

"She has been a shining light in our family's lives for the past 33 years. Nika was an extremely talented and inspirational young lady who radiated kindness and love.

"Our hearts are broken and we know that life will never be the same again for us. However, Nika lives on in so many parts of our lives which we are grateful for.”

Danika 'Nika' McGuigan passed away in 2019 at the age of 33. Picture: Getty

