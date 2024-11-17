Who is Barry McGuigan? Age, job, wife, boxing world title & more

17 November 2024, 21:00

Barry McGuigan joins the line up for I'm A Celeb 2024
Barry McGuigan joins the line up for I'm A Celeb 2024. Picture: ITV/Getty

By Tiasha Debray

As Barry McGuigan joins I’m A Celebrity…Get Me Out Of Here!, here's everything you need to know about him. From his age, job, wife and kids to what he does now and his world title.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Legendary boxer and peacemaker Barry McGuigan has been announced to be joining the 2024 celebrity lineup for I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here!

Barry will be joined by unlikely campmates GK Barry, McFly's Danny Jones, Corrie’s Alan Halsall and infamous WAG Coleen Rooney whose jungle adventures kick off on Sunday 17th November.

The upcoming season of the show has reportedly made some big changes to its first episode, and we’ll see how old-timer Barry shapes up in the face of whatever the jungle throws at him.

So let’s brush up on our knowledge of him. Who is Barry McGuigan? From his age, wife and children to what he does now and his historic boxing world title.

Barry McGuigan is 63 years old
Barry McGuigan is 63 years old. Picture: ITV

How old is Barry McGuigan?

Barry was born on 28th February 1961, which means he turned 63 years old in 2024.

His star sign is Pisces and common traits associated with that sign include empathy, creativity, intuition and compassion.

Where is Barry McGuigan from?

Barry McGuigan is Irish and was born in Clones, County Monaghan.

He represented both Ireland and Northern Ireland on an international stage and was given the nickname 'The Clones Cyclone' in the arena.

Barry McGuigan began boxing at an early age
Barry McGuigan began boxing at an early age. Picture: Getty

What year did Barry McGuigan win the world featherweight title?

Barry won the world featherweight champion title in 1985 when he beat Panamanian boxer Eusebio Pedroza. His achievements led him to become the first non-British person to be named Sports Personality of the Year.

But these achievements didn’t happen overnight, Barry began boxing at a very early age, and even as an amateur boxer qualified for the 1980 Moscow Olympics and won gold at the 1978 Commonwealth Games in Edmonton, Canada.

After turning professional, Barry went on to win the British and European featherweight titles in 1983. He enjoyed a long and successful career as a boxer and by January 2005 he earned his place in the International Boxing Hall of Fame.

What does Barry McGuigan do now?

Barry never truly left boxing as after he retired as a professional he founded the Professional Boxing Association (PBA), where he currently sits as chairman.

The organisation was one close to his heart that he aimed to set up throughout his boxing career to teach boxers the importance of education and in turn, help to educate them.

Barry founded the boxing promotion company Cyclone Promotions which was in danger of liquidation in 2024.

But Barry’s been a busy bee and his career doesn’t just revolve around boxing, the athlete has also published two biographies and even gave acting a crack.

In 2000 Barry featured in the film Malicious Intent, in 2007 he appeared in ITV's Hell's Kitchen and now he’s ready for I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here!

I’m A Celebrity 2024 - Meet Barry

Who is Barry McGuigan’s wife, Sandra McGuigan?

Barry and Sandra were childhood sweethearts, as he told The Times in 2008, "[Sandra and I] grew up together, buddies from kids," and in December 1981 they got married."

Sandra came from a protestant background while Barry was born Catholic and raised on the border of Northern Ireland. Their marriage happened at the beginning of the height of Barry’s career as he was coming off his gold medal win and two years away from his world title.

Barry himself felt his union with Sandra was symbolic during The Troubles, symbolising unity and love over the divide at the time. "I remember feeling a responsibility to create a harmonious situation: I wasn't going to cause any more trouble and strife.

"I was a Catholic Irishman fighting for the British title; my wife was a Protestant.”

Barry and Sandra McGuigan were childhood sweethearts
Barry and Sandra McGuigan were childhood sweethearts. Picture: Getty

Does Barry McGuigan have children?

Barry and Sandra share four children together, one daughter Danika and three sons, Shane, Jake, and Blain.

Sadly, Danika, also known as Nika, passed away in 2019 at the age of 33 after a battle with cancer after previously overcoming leukaemia as a child.

Nika was born in 1986 and worked as an actress, appearing in a number of films such as Wildfire (2020) and Philomena (2013) opposite Dame Judi Dench and Steve Coogan as well as TV series Can't Cope, Won't Cope (2016 - 2018).

Barry McGuigan has one daughter, Danika
Barry McGuigan has one daughter, Danika. Picture: Getty

After the loss of his daughter, Barry paid a tribute to Danika posting an old photo of them as he wrote: "The most difficult thing I've ever had to do was to say goodbye to my amazing daughter Nika earlier this week.

"She has been a shining light in our family's lives for the past 33 years. Nika was an extremely talented and inspirational young lady who radiated kindness and love.

"Our hearts are broken and we know that life will never be the same again for us. However, Nika lives on in so many parts of our lives which we are grateful for.”

Danika 'Nika' McGuigan passed away in 2019 at the age of 33
Danika 'Nika' McGuigan passed away in 2019 at the age of 33. Picture: Getty

Read more about I'm A Celeb here:

Listen live to Capital, and catch up on any shows you missed, on Global Player.

More I'm A Celebrity News

See more More I'm A Celebrity News

Who is GK Barry?

Who is GK Barry? Real name, age, famous girlfriend, career, height & more

Tulisa joined the line-up for I'm A Celebrity... Get Me Out Of Here! 2024

Who is Tulisa Contostavlos? Age, real name, net worth, ethnicity & more

Oti Mabuse joins the cast of I'm A Celeb 2024

Who is Oti Mabuse? Age, husband, daughter, dance partners & more

First look at I'm A Celeb episode one

I'm A Celeb's Danny Jones and Tulisa set for drinking trial in first look at episode one

Coleen Rooney joins the I'm A Celeb 2024 line up

Who is Coleen Rooney? Net worth, children, husband Wayne Rooney & more

Is Rebekah Vardy joining I'm A Celeb 2024?

Is Rebekah Vardy joining I'm A Celeb 2024? Wagatha reunion rumours explained

Hot On Capital

Taylor Swift The Eras Tour setlist: What songs will Taylor play?

Taylor Swift Eras Tour Setlist 2024: All 46 Songs Played By Taylor

Taylor Swift

Taylor Swift The Eras Tour setlist: All the surprise songs she's performed so far

Every Surprise Song Performed On Taylor Swift's Eras Tour So Far

Taylor Swift

Sabrina Carpenter Short n Sweet Tour start times: What time does Sabrina take to the stage?

Sabrina Carpenter Short n Sweet Tour start times: What time does Sabrina go on stage?

Every Surprise Cover Sabrina Carpenter Sings On The Short n' Sweet Tour

Every surprise cover Sabrina Carpenter sings on the Short n' Sweet Tour

Wicked fans left amazed after Ariana Grande confirms correct 'Popular' lyrics

Wicked's Ariana Grande points out 'Popular' lyric mistake after error goes viral

Jade has finished filming two new music videos

Everything We Know About Jade Thirlwall's New Songs And Their Music Videos

SZA explains why she regrets getting BBL surgery done

SZA explains why she regrets getting BBL surgery done

Molly-Mae Hague has opened up further about her split with Tommy Fury

Molly-Mae explains why Tommy Fury will reveal truth about split and not her

MAFS UK's Kieran and Kristina reveal show bosses blocked their festival trip

MAFS UK's Kieran and Kristina reveal show bosses blocked their festival trip

MAFS fans are convinced Adam and Amy are now together

Are MAFS UK’s Amy and Adam dating?

My Chemical Romance Black Parade Tour: Ticket prices, presale codes, dates and more

My Chemical Romance Black Parade Tour: Ticket prices, presale codes, dates and more

Tate's '2 Hands' is high-key romantic

Tate McRae's loved-up '2 Hands' lyrics explained

Raye announced as All Points East 2025 headliner

Raye announced as All Points East 2025 headliner - Tickets, presale, date & more

Events

Tate McRae Miss Possessive Tour: Ticket prices, presale codes, dates and more

Tate McRae Miss Possessive Tour: Ticket prices, presale codes, dates and more

MAFS UK has been airing since 2015

Every MAFS UK couple that is still together

Taylor Swift's Holiday merch collection appears to include Debut TV release date easter eggs

Taylor Swift fans spot Debut TV release date easter egg in new Holiday Collection merch

Will Matthew Lillard be in Scream 7? Here's what we know about Stu Macher's return

Will Matthew Lillard be in Scream 7? Here's what we know about Stu Macher's return

Tom Holland and Zendaya are the best of friends as well as boyfriend and girlfriend

Zendaya and Tom Holland’s complete relationship timeline - how they met to where they are now
Did Rudy Pankow quit OBX? Here's the truth behind his exit and JJ's death

Did Rudy Pankow quit Outer Banks? The truth behind his exit and JJ's death explained

Taylor Swift The Eras Tour times: What time does Taylor Swift take to the stage?

Taylor Swift Eras Tour start times: What time does Taylor Swift go on stage?

Taylor Swift

Latest TV & Film News

See more Latest TV & Film News

Nathan and Lacey were paired together by the experts in MAFS UK 2024

Are Lacey and Nathan still together after MAFS UK 2024?

MAFS Alex and Eve were noticeably absent from the reunion episodes

Why were MAFS UK’s Alex and Eve not at the reunion? Their absence explained

What time is MAFS on tonight?

What time is MAFS UK on tonight? Here's when the next episode comes out

When was the MAFS UK 2024 reunion filmed?

When was the MAFS UK 2024 reunion filmed?

Denzel Washington reveals gay kiss from Gladiator II was cut

Gladiator II's Denzel Washington reveals gay kiss was cut from movie

Why did MAFS UK's Nathan and Lacey split?

Why MAFS UK's Nathan and Lacey "called it quits"