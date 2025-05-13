MAFS Australia's Adrian reveals the bride he'd like to have been coupled up with

13 May 2025, 12:59

MAFS Australia's Adrian reveals the bride he'd rather have been coupled up with
MAFS Australia's Adrian reveals the bride he'd rather have been coupled up with. Picture: Nine/Instagram

By Abbie Reynolds

MAFS Australia's Adrian has said which bride he'd like to have been coupled up with instead of Awhina.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

The MAFS Australia series 12 cast recently got their social media accounts back after six months of production being in charge of their pages, and they are making good use of their new followings.

Awhina jumped on her socials and was quick to address rumours that she and fellow groom Billy were dating. Similarly, her show-husband Adrian answered some pressing fan questions. One fan asked: "Who would you have liked to be matched with?"

In a since-deleted Instagram story, the Sydney based groom revealed that he'd like to have been matched with his backup bride Maxine.

Adrian and Awhina had a wild Final Vows
Adrian and Awhina had a wild Final Vows. Picture: Nine

"Awhina aside", he said that although viewers didn't get to see much of their date he and Maxine actually had "a lot in common". He listed them owning businesses and both living in Sydney as common traits.

The long distance between Adrian and Awhina, who lives in Perth with her son, was one of the reasons they felt their relationship couldn't progress after Final Vows.

Adrian's 'backup' bride Maxine herself has revealed that they had a good date. Speaking to Yahoo, she said: "My date with Adrian went well. I mean, it was pretty scary and unnatural for me to have a camera filming me, but Adrian seemed comfortable with it which helped.

"I think they matched us because I said I liked dark features. I don’t know anything else [about Adrian] because I haven't watched the show, but living with a stranger for three months, there would’ve been some butting heads!"

What's more is that Adrian is actually still linked to Maxine as he follows her on Instagram.

Maxine was Adrian's 'backup' match
Maxine was Adrian's 'backup' match. Picture: Instagram
Adrian says he'd like to be coupled up with Maxine
Adrian says he'd like to be coupled up with Maxine. Picture: Instagram

On the other side of things, Awhina revealed her time on MAFS negatively impacted her confidence and she's not ready to date again yet.

She candidly explained: "I had so much confidence before the show, after a long term relationship I was excited about dating. I gained 8 kgs while filming and my self esteem took a huge hit.

"It's been 6 months now and I'm still not dating as deep down I'm still recovering from the impact the show had on my confidence."

Awhina confirmed that she and Adrian have no contact now that the show has ended, she added: "And I'm glad that chapter's closed."

