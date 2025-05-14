Jade announces That’s Showbiz Baby! album release date and tour

Jade Thirlwall announced her debut solo album That's Showbiz Baby! and a surprise tour. Picture: Instagram/Getty

By Jenny Medlicott

Everyone, it’s official, Jade has finally announced the name and release date and for her first ever solo album ‘That’s Showbiz Baby!’

After months of eager anticipation Jade has finally announced that her debut album 'That's Showbiz Baby!' will be coming out on September 12th and, just when we thought things couldn’t get any better, she’s announced tour dates too - eek!

Posting on Instagram, Jade shared the artwork for her new album alongside the caption: “THAT'S SHOWBIZ BABY! My debut album out 12th September.”

And, of course, in true Jade style, the album's artwork is iconic, showing the singer in an array of incredible fits.

Much to fans’ delight, in a surprise follow up post, Jade also revealed that she will be going on her first ever headline solo tour, as she wrote: “My first ever solo headline tour 💙

“Pre-order THATS SHOWBIZ BABY! In any format from my UK or EU store by 5pm BST on Tuesday 20th May for early pre-sale access to UK and IE tour dates 🎭”.

Jade Thirlwall announced her debut album. Picture: Instagram

The singer’s tour will kick off on October 8 in Dublin and end in London on October 19.

Naturally, fans have been losing their minds following the announcement, as one wrote: “OMG ARE YOU SERIOUS? AAAAAAAA I'M SCREAMING!"

Another wrote: “OMG!!!!!! See you then queen!!!!!!”

One also said: “So proud of you my girl ❤️”.

Jade has been teasing fans about the release of her solo album ever since the release of her first single ‘Angel of My Dreams’ which dropped in July 2024.

Since then, she’s released countless bangers, including ‘Fantasy’, 'Midnight Cowboy', ‘It Girl’ and ‘FUFN’.

Over the last few months, fans have been hanging on her every word as they desperately tried to figure out when her solo album might drop and now it’s finally here we seriously cannot wait!

That's Showbiz Baby! will contain 14 tracks and is available for pre-order on Jade's website now where fans can get presale access to her tour.

