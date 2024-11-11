Who is Alan Halsall? The Coronation Street star's age, girlfriend, where he's from & more

Alan Halsall is expected to join I'm A Celebrity... Get Me Out Of Here! 2024. Picture: Getty

By Tiasha Debray

With Coronation Street’s Alan Halsall rumoured to be in I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here! We want to know more about him. From age, net worth, relationships and where he’s from to his time on Heartbeat.

Coronation Street’s Alan Halsall has been spotted in Australia after the first pictures of I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here! 2024 cast has circulated online.

Whilst the list of celebrities has not exactly been confirmed just yet, if the tabloids are to be believed, fans of the show can look forward to the likes of GK Barry, McFly's Danny Jones and Love Island’s Maura Higgins who have all been named to be entering the jungle.

With big show changes being reported, viewers may find British TV legend Alan’s presence to be a comforting one.

So let’s brush up on our knowledge of him before he joins the show. Who is Alan Halsall? From his age, net worth and relationships to where he’s from and his time on Heartbeat.

Alan Halsall hit 42 years old in 2024. Picture: Getty

How old is Alan Halsall?

Alan Halsall was born on 11 August 1982 which means he turned 42 years old in 2024.

His star sign is Leo, and common attributes associated with that sign are confidence, loyalty, creativity and being action orientated which may come in handy during some of the terrifying challenges that await.

Where is Alan Halsall from?

Alan was brought up in Walkden, Salford in Greater Manchester and reportedly went to Walkden High School.

Alan Halsall hails from Greater Manchester. Picture: Getty

Who does Alan Halsall play on Coronation Street?

Alan has played the role of Tyrone Dobbs on Coronation Street since 1998, when he was just 16 years old.

In 2013 Alan won the National Television Awards Outstanding Serial Drama Performance for his role as Tyrone.

The show has played a huge part in Alan's career, but also his personal life as it's where he met his ex-wife and mother of his child, as well as where he met his ex-girlfriend of five years.

In 2023, after 25 years on the show, Alan was required to take a break from filming Coronation Street when he needed to operate to repair a knee ligament injury.

Alan Halsall has starred in Coronation Street since 1998. Picture: Getty

What’s Alan Halsall’s net worth?

Alan's net worth is estimated to be around £1 million which comes as no surprise because according to the tabloids, Alan is paid around £100,000 a year for his work on Corrie.

It was reported that Alan splurged £100,000 on a Mercedes in 2019 and invested in a £750,000 property in Salford, where he currently resides with his daughter.

Alan Halsall and Tisha Merry dated for five years. Picture: Getty

Does Alan Halsall have a girlfriend? Who is Tisha Merry?

No, currently Alan does not appear to be in a relationship with anyone. However, he was dating Coronation Street co-star Tisha Merry until the start of 2024, when the pair broke up.

After meeting in 2014 on set, Alan and Tisha didn’t begin dating until 2019 when she left her role as Steph Britton on the show. The pair then proceeded to date for five years, even living together, until their split.

A source told the Daily Mail that the pair had naturally ‘drifted apart’: “Alan and Tisha had a lot of love for each other and had really similar interests, enjoying socialising and going on holiday together.

“But they started to drift apart and feel the pressure of making their relationship work get on top of them. They realised they weren't on the same page and splitting up felt like the best option.”

Alan Halsall met Lucy-Jo Hudson in 2005. Picture: Getty

Who is Alan Halsall's ex-wife?

Surprisingly, Alan also met his ex-wife on the set of Coronation Street. Alan and Lucy-Jo Hudson, who played Katy Harris on the soap, met all the way back in 2005.

The couple married in 2009, but sadly announced their separation in 2016.

After a brief period of reconnecting with one another and trying to give their marriage another go, the pair finalised their divorce in 2018.

Does Alan Halsall have children?

Yes, Alan has one daughter he shares with his ex-wife Lucy-Jo.

Sienna Rae was born in 2013 and featured heavily all over Alan's Instagram as he appears to be the ever-doting father to the 11-year-old girl.

Alan Halsall's daughter is named Sienna Rae. Picture: Instagram: @alanhalsall

Was Alan Halsall in Heartbeat?

If you're racking your brains thinking 'where have I see this man before?' then this might answer your question. Yes, Alan was in Heartbeat at the beginning of his career.

Between 1998 and 1999, Alan appeared on the ITV period drama as the character Trevor Chivers over four episodes.

