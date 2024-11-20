Alan Halsall's ex-wife speaks out as he addresses divorce on I'm A Celeb

20 November 2024, 14:04 | Updated: 20 November 2024, 15:34

Alan Halsall's ex-wife speaks out
Alan Halsall's ex-wife speaks out. Picture: Getty / Instagram

By Abbie Reynolds

I'm A Celebrity's Alan Halsall addressed his divorce from Lucy Jo Hudson and his relationship with their daughter Sienna.

So far, I'm A Celebrity... Get Me Out Of Here! has been lacking on drama but making up for it with an abundance of wholesomeness that we are living for.

As the celebs get to know one another we've heard tragic tales of loss from Barry McGuigan, deep chats about sexuality from Tulisa and now Coronation Street star Alan Halsall has opened up about his divorce, co-parenting his daughter Sienna and how he feels being a single man.

Elsewhere, his ex-wife Lucy Jo Hudson has also commented on their divorce and spoken out about how her and their daughter have reacted to his reality TV stint.

Alan Halsall and Lucy-Jo Hudson divorced in 2018
Alan Halsall and Lucy-Jo Hudson divorced in 2018. Picture: Getty

Lucy and Alan met on the set of Coronation Street where Lucy played Katy Harris and he still plays Tyrone Dobbs, after getting married in 2009 they broke up for good in 2018 after a brief separation in 2016.

In 2013, they had welcomed their daughter Sienna. Now, Lucy is dating actor Lewis Devine, who she shares son Carter with, while Alan is currently single.

Speaking to his campmate Dean McCullough, Alan said: "I love what I've got, even though I'm on my own, I love it when it's just me and Sienna. And that'll change, I'm sure it'll change at some point but I'm just happy being Dad."

On his Instagram Alan is always sharing pictures with his daughter with adorable captions like, "My smile is biggest when I’m with my Daughter" and "The Name's Bond ….. Dad n Daughter Bond. Unconditional & Unbreakable".

Alan and his daughter Sienna
Alan and his daughter Sienna. Picture: Instagram

On her Instagram, Lucy said: "Just wanted to put the record straight. First of all, me and my ex have been divorced seven years. I actually can’t believe it’s a topic of conversation because it’s pretty boring.

"We share Sienna 50/50. We communicate. She’s a happy kid. We get on great. We have to work out weekends – what we’re swapping, certain days he wants, certain days I want.

"We're constantly communicating because it’s important for Sienna and to plan what we're doing. We don’t want her missing out so we change things for each other."

The actress went on to share her support for Alan, adding: "Second of all, myself and Lewis [Devine] will be sat down with Sienna watching the jungle. We wish him nothing but the best."

"We are going to be there for Sienna supporting her throughout this journey because, yes, she’s going to miss her dad. He’s in her life all the time, so this is quite a strange thing."

This comes after numerous reports about the ex-couple that were released during the run up to I'm A Celeb, with one claiming she would be voting for Alan to do all the Bush Tucker trials.

