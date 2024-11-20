Who is GK Barry's girlfriend? Ella Rutherford relationship revealed

GK Barry opened up about coming out as a lesbian on I'm A Celebrity.

While Grace Keeling, known as GK Barry, has been settling into jungle life on I'm A Celebrity... Get Me Out Of Here!, she's got candid with her celebrity campmates about recently coming out as a lesbian.

The 25-year-old social media star and Loose Woman is currently dating female football player Ella Rutherford. Speaking to Dean McCullough, she joked that she didn't even know how it happened, saying: "Obviously online I'd been like. 'yeah I've slept with girls' or whatever, as well, but I'd only dated men.

"And then it was by accident that I found Ella, through a mutual friend, and then I really liked her the first time I met her. But I'd never told my parents."

Grace only came out a lesbian to her parents this year. Picture: Instagram @gkbarry_

Explaining how she came out to her parents, she said: "So one day, I'd mentioned 'Oh I'm just going to go and see my friend Ella', or 'I'm staying at Ella's' so they'd heard her name.

"And then they came down to visit me at my house and Ella was there and they were speaking to her. And then we got into the car, because I was dropping them to the train station, and they were like, 'who is Ella?'.

"And I was like, 'She's my girlfriend', and they were like, 'Oh cool'."

When I'm A Celeb started airing this year, Ella shared a compilation of videos of them together on TikTok with the caption: "The nation will fall in love just like I did."

GK Barry reveals how she came out

Who is GK Barry's girlfriend Ella Rutherford?

Ella Rutherford is a footballer who plays as a striker for Ipswich Town. Born in April 2000, the athlete is 24 years old.

They met via social media after following each other on Instagram. Speaking on Grace's podcast 'Saving Grace', Ella adorably revealed that, when she slid into the DMs, she said: "Is now a good time to tell you that you're beautiful?"

Ella is from Kent and spent most of her youth career at Millwall's Centre of Excellence, playing for Millwall's youth teams.

Ella currently plays for Ipswich Town. Picture: Getty

Ella Rutherford's career:

She made her senior debut at 16 playing for Millwall Lionesses during the 2017 FA WSL 2 Spring Series. In 2018, she left Millwall along with a bunch of players when the team faced financial issues.

She later did a trial with Arsenal before signing with Bristol City. Ahead of the 2019/20 season, she went on loan to Crystal Palace. In January 2020, the footballer joined FA Leicester City on loan until the end of the season. In the summer of 2024, she was signed by Ipswich Town.

Speaking on her podcast, after she started dating Ella, Grace said she was definitely lesbian and no longer identified as bisexual. She said: "She came to me like a dream. It was like an epiphany, I'm obsessed.

"I feel like I've been missing out, I feel like with men, I feel like I went very wrong with men. I don't like men anymore. I will never go back to a man, God forbid."

