I'm A Celeb's Maura Higgins reveals shocking unaired Coming Out show moment

I'm A Celeb's Maura Higgins reveals shocking unaired Coming Out show moment. Picture: ITV / Global

By Abbie Reynolds

Maura Higgins revealed several I'm A Celeb moments that she can't believe didn't make the final cut.

I'm A Celebrity... Get Me Out Of Here! 2024 saw 12 celebs take on the Australian jungle, form friendships and compete to be crowned the King or Queen of the Jungle.

Danny Jones took the crown after three gruelling weeks sleeping among snakes, leeches, rats and so many other creepy crawlies. While viewers were treated to a nightly dose of jungle antics, the cameras were on 24/7 meaning there are moments we didn't get to witness.

Love Island star Maura Higgins, who arrived in the jungle as a late comer alongside Reverend Richard Coles, spoke to us about several moments she couldn't believe weren't aired.

Maura Higgins reveals unaired I'm A Celeb moment

Explaining how she found out certain moments didn't make the final cut she said: "There were so many conversations that I know that weren't aired because my manager/really close friend was out in Australia when I came out and I was like, 'Did you see xyz' and she was like, 'no'."

"I was like, 'was this aired, was that aired' and she was like, 'no'," Maura pinned this down to producers trying to fit everything into 60-90 minute episodes.

However, she went on to explain something that was filmed for the I'm A Celebrity... Get Me Out Of Here! Coming Out show which we can't believe didn't make the final cut.

Maura was on I'm A Celeb 2024. Picture: ITV

In great detail, Maura told us what the first she ate was when she came out of the jungle. "I came out and they had a big, massive chocolate birthday cake waiting for me in my hotel room, so I had that," she started.

With a passionate look in her eye, the Irish star continued: "And then breakfast arrived and it was a big, massive breakfast burger with crispy bacon, runny egg, cheese, brown sauce and I had seven hash browns with it.

"And I honestly felt so sick afterwards - oh, and a bottle of wine!"

Describing how passionately she devoured the meal, she said: "I'm telling you, you should have seen me. The egg was running down my arm and they filmed it but they didn't even air it on the show!

"I was just licking the egg yolk off my arm. I was scoffing my face with chocolate cake... yeah I did feel a bit rough I'm not going to lie."

Maura left the jungle with Barry McGuigan. Picture: ITV

What did of course make the final cut was when Maura slipped up and spoke about her blossoming romance with Pete Wicks. However, she assured us she has no regrets about anything she said on the show.

"I feel like I never really have regrets, you know and I like really do forget about the cameras. Like I genuinely do and like I had conversations that I'm like, 'why did I... maybe I genuinely didn't think I was on camera for that'.

"But it's fine. You're trying to get to know these people on a deeper level and like honestly, if you're thinking about the cameras 24/7 you're not going to let go," she explained.

