Pete Wicks Facts: Age, Girlfriend, Net Worth And Everything You Need To Know

Here's everything you need to know about Pete Wicks. Picture: Getty/Instagram

By Capital FM

Known for his hard exterior and soft centre, here's everything you need to know about Pete Wicks - from his TOWIE career to his friendship with Sam Thompson.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Pete Wicks, not to be mistaken for PE expert Joe Wicks, is a TV personality who rose to fame after starring in the reality show The Only Way Is Essex.

After facing his own cancer scare, the TOWIE star has featured in a new show called The Real Full Monty: Jingle Balls which is all about raising awareness of cancer prevention. Pete told us his management "forced" him to do the show where he was made to bare all - but he assured us that it's a great show that he's proud to be a part of.

When he isn't engaging in a striptease, Pete can be found podcasting with his bestie Sam Thompson on their show 'Staying Relevant'. The pair met on E4's Celebs Go Dating and have been inseparable ever since.

The ladies are a big fan of Pete however he hasn't quite been lucky in love. His past relationships have been pretty public and most of them featured on TOWIE, most notably his chaotic romance with co-star Megan McKenna.

Currently, Pete is single although he has been seen cosying up to I'm A Celeb's Danielle Harold. Here's everything we know about his love life, where he grew up, how much he is worth and more.

Pete Wicks has been on Celebs Go Dating three times. Picture: Getty

How old is Pete Wicks?

Born in Harlow, Essex in 1988, Pete Wicks is 35 years old.

Who are Pete Wicks' parents?

Pete's parents are divorced with little known about his father, however he has spoken fondly about his mum Tracy Wicks.

Despite developing a reputation as a Lothario, Pete has a really strong relationship with his mum Tracy and was also super close to his nan who passed away in 2022. He often shares pictures of his special ladies on his socials and has called his mum his "hero".

However, he is estranged from his father who he says walked out on him and his mother when he was 11 years old. Speaking about his dad on the Private Parts podcast, Pete told Made in Chelsea star Jamie Laing: "I have nothing to do with him, don’t speak to him at all."

Pete Wicks gets a FULL surprise from three nudists 😳

Who is Pete Wicks' girlfriend?

The podcaster and TV personality, who has been on Celebs Go Dating three times, is not known to be currently dating anyone. However he has been spotted getting close to EastEnders actress Danielle, as the pair are both in Australia for the end of I'm A Celebrity 2023 which Danielle starred on with Pete's bestie Sam.

His ex-girlfriends include fellow TOWIE stars Megan McKenna, Shelby Tribble, Chloe Sims, and Jess Wright. He's also had romantic encounters with Love Island stars Megan Barton-Hanson and Amber Davies.

Pete and Megan McKenna dated between 2016 and 2017. Picture: Getty

Which TV shows has Pete Wicks been on?

Over the years he has been on our screens a fair bit. He began on the Essex reality show TOWIE and has since been seen on shows like Celebs Go Dating and Celebrity MasterChef.

These are all the TV shows that Pete Wicks has been on:

The Only Way Is Essex

Celebs Go Dating

Celebrity MasterChef

The Celebrity Circle

Celebrity Island with Bear Grylls

Celebrity SAS: Who Dares Wins

The Real Full Monty: Jingle Balls

Pete recently had a cancer scare after finding a lump in his testicle, luckily it ended up not being cancerous, but this experience led him to star in the new show The Real Full Monty: Jingle Balls which is centred around raising cancer prevention awareness.

Pete Wicks is taking part in 'The Real Monty' with Colleen Nolan. Picture: ITV

In the show, along with Diversity's Ashley Banjo and Gemma Collins, Pete had to learn a dance which he then performed to a thousand people, in the buff.

Talking about his time on the show, he told Capital's Breakfast team: "The idea of dancing is hell for me, the idea of getting naked, not so bad."

Pete is also a podcast host with his co-host and best friend Sam who he met whilst filming Celebs Go Dating in 2019. Their podcast is called 'Staying Relevant' where they discuss ‘what it takes to stay relevant in the public eye’.

Pete Wicks flew to Australia for his bestie winning I'm A Celeb. Picture: Instagram @p_wicks01

What is Pete Wicks' net worth?

According to Popular Net Worth, Pete has an estimated net worth of between £3-4 million. As well his TV endeavours and his podcast with Sam he is also a property owner and a pretty established model, which all adds to his large wealth.

Listen live to Capital, and catch up on any shows you missed, on Global Player.