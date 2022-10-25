Maura Higgins And Joey Essex Pictured Kissing At Pride Of Britain Awards

25 October 2022, 10:48 | Updated: 25 October 2022, 12:31

Maura Higgins and Joey Essex were pictured kissing at the Pride of Britain Awards
Maura Higgins and Joey Essex were pictured kissing at the Pride of Britain Awards. Picture: Getty
Love Island star Maura Higgins and TOWIE’s Joey Essex were pictured kissing and sharing a taxi home together.

Maura Higgins, 31, and Joey Essex, 32, have ignited romance rumours after they were seen sharing an intimate kiss at the Pride of Britain Awards on Monday night.

The Love Islander looked incredible at the event, wearing a gorgeous yellow gown while The Only Way Is Essex star Joey looked dapper in a black suit teamed with a red tie.

Davide Sanclimenti Responds After Paige Thorne Claims One Love Island Couple Is ‘Fake’

Toward the end of the night, they were pictured looking very close before having a passionate kiss, in snaps obtained by OK!.

Maura Higgins and Joey Essex were pictured kissing
Maura Higgins and Joey Essex were pictured kissing. Picture: Backgrid
Maura Higgins wowed at the Pride of Britain Awards
Maura Higgins wowed at the Pride of Britain Awards. Picture: Getty

They also reportedly left the bash together in a taxi.

Maura is yet to post any pictures from the night, but Joey uploaded a few videos from the evening to Instagram Stories, including a clip of Love Island 2021 star Liberty Poole who he told ‘looked amazing’ as she stood unbothered in the rain.

Joey Essex and Maura Higgins looked very close
Joey Essex and Maura Higgins looked very close. Picture: Getty
Maura Higgins previously dated Giovanni Pernice
Maura Higgins previously dated Giovanni Pernice. Picture: Maura Higgins/Instagram

The Love Island icon has seemingly been single since her high profile relationship with Strictly Come Dancing professional Giovanni Pernice came to an end.

Maura and Giovanni dated in 2021, confirming their relationship with a string of PDA-packed Instagram posts in July.

However, just a few months later they removed all traces of one another from social media, confirming their split.

Maura rose to fame as a Love Island 2019 contestant, where she became best friends with Molly-Mae Hague, who she’s still close friends with.

Meanwhile, Joey has remained a reality TV favourite ever since he first appeared on TOWIE when he was 20.

