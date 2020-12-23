All The Ways You Can Listen To Capital

Listen To Capital Radio Across Multiple Platforms. Picture: Global

Here are all the ways you can listen to Capital.

1. Online via Global Player's Website

2. Via the Global Player mobile app

3. On Smart Speakers

4. Through Your TV

1. Listen To Capital Online

How to listen online. Picture: Global

On the Capital website click the big red 'Listen' button at the top of every page right here at CapitalFM.com to be taken to Global Player. It's a free and easy listening service and you can even listen back to the last 7 days of shows from your ultimate faves!



There’s also much more on Global Player including podcasts and playlists from across our sister stations including Capital XTRA, Capital Dance, Heart, Radio X, LBC, Smooth and Classic.



2. Listen To Capital via Global Player Mobile App

Listen To Capital On Global Player. Picture: Global

Download and install Global Player, swipe to Capital and get listening on the go! Want to learn more about Global Player and the Global family of brands including Capital XTRA, Capital Dance, Heart, Radio X, LBC, Smooth and Classic! Check it out here.



Download Global Player from the App Store (Android)



Download Global Player from the Google Play (Apple)



3. Listen To Capital On Smart Speakers

Listen To Capital On Alexa. Picture: Global

Just say 'Alexa, Play Capital' to listen live via the Capital Alexa skill. Use the Alexa app to grant location permissions, and it'll automatically find your nearest Capital station.



Want to catchup on the last 7 days of radio for free? You can listen back to your favourite presenters using the new Global Player skill! Just ask for a show and a date, then sit back & relax!



Find out more about Global Player on Alexa.

Listen To Capital On Google Home & Assistant. Picture: Global

How To Listen To Capital On Google Home & Google Assistant



Just say ''Ok Google, Play Capital”.



You can also ask for your nearest Capital station (e.g. 'Ok Google, play Capital Manchester.').



Listen To Capital On Apple Homepod & Siri. Picture: Global

How To Listen To Capital On Apple HomePod & Siri



Just say 'Hey Siri, Play Capital.’



You can also ask Siri on your iPhone or iPad to play Capital via the Global Player App or Apple Music.



Listen To Capital On Sonos. Picture: Global

How To Listen To Capital On Sonos

You can now listen to Capital on your Sonos smart speaker. Add 'Global Player' as a music source in your Sonos app, and enjoy live radio from your favourite Capital presenters, as well as expertly curated music playlists to suit every mood.



Or if you’d simply like to listen live, search for the station within the new Sonos Radio section in the Sonos app.



4. Listen To Capital Through Your TV

Listen To Capital Through Your TV. Picture: Global

You can listen to Capital FM via your TV by the following channels:



- On Sky Digital channel 0128

- On Virgin TV channel 916- Freesat 732

- Freeview 718



You can also tune in to Capital using the Global Player app on your Apple TV.



5. Listen To Capital On FM and DAB

Listen To Capital On DAB and FM. Picture: Global

To listen to Capital on your DAB radio simply select ‘Capital’. You can also find the frequency to listen to us on FM in your area right here:



London: London 95.8



Birmingham: Birmingham 102.2



Brighton: Brighton 107.2



Coventry: Coventry - 96.2



Cymru: Anglesey & Gwynedd 103



East Midlands: Derby 102.8 | Leicester 105.4 | Nottingham 96.2 (Mansfield 96.5)



Lancashire: Blackburn 107.0 | Burnley & Pendle 99.8 | Preston 106.5



Liverpool: Liverpool 107.6



Manchester: Manchester 102



North East: Northumberland and Tyne and Wear - 105.3, 105.6 & 105.8 | Teesside 106.4



North West & North Wales: North Wales Coast 96.3 | Wirral 97.1 | Wrexham & Cheshire 103.4



Oxfordshire: Banbury, Brackley & North Oxfordshire - 95.9 & 107.6



Scotland: Edinburgh 105.7 | Glasgow 106.1



South Coast: South Coast 103.2



South Wales: Cardiff 103.2 | Newport 97.4



Staffordshire: Tamworth & Lichfield 101.6 | Burton 102.4



Warwickshire: Rugby 107.1 | Stratford 102 | Warwick 107.3 |

Yorkshire: Leeds 105.1



