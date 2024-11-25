Wicked's Jonathan Bailey and Jeff Goldblum reveal Part 2 will include new original songs

Wicked's Jonathan Bailey and Jeff Goldblum reveal Part 2 will include new original songs. Picture: Capital Buzz, Universal Pictures / Alamy

By Sam Prance

Good news! Wicked Part 2 will contain brand new Stephen Schwartz songs.

Let us rejoicify! Jeff Goldblum and Jonathan Bailey have let slip that we are getting new Wicked songs in Wicked Part 2. Not only that but Wicked composer Stephen Schwartz has confirmed that two new songs will be in the soundtrack.

After years in the making, Wicked is officially out in cinemas and receiving rave reviews from fans and critics alike. In fact, Cynthia Erivo and Ariana Grande are both receiving awards buzz for their performances as Elphaba and Glinda. On top of that, people are praising director Jon M. Chu for capturing the magic of the original musical on screen.

Of course, the Wicked movie only tells half the story. As Jon announced in 2022, the musical was split into two films to "tell the story of Wicked as it was meant to be told". Now, stars Jeff Goldblum and Jonathan Bailey, who play the Wizard and Fiyero, have exclusively revealed to Capital Buzz that Part 2 will include some brand new songs.

Will Wicked Part 2 have new songs?

Cynthia Erivo and Ariana Grande sang live on Wicked

Unprompted mid-interview, Jeff said: "And in this movie, in Act II, there's a couple of new songs coming that Stephen Schwartz has written." New songs?! Written by original Wicked composer Stephen Schwartz?!! This is every Wicked fan's dreams come true.

Jonathan Bailey then quipped: "I was gonna name them." Realising what he'd said, Jeff then jumped in: "Oh really? I don't know them. Nor have I ever heard them." Jonathan then asked: "Have you not?"

Turning the tables, Jeff replied: "No, have you? Were you in those scenes?" and Jonathan said: "No, I'm not in the scene." So new Wicked songs in Part 2? I'm listening!

While Jonathan and Jeff didn't confirm anything more, they did make up their own Fiyero/The Wizard song.

If that weren't enough, Stephen Schwartz has now told The Messenger that Part 2 will indeed feature two new songs. He explained: "The storytelling required it, and therefore they were created, the intention was that they were organic and not imposed on the movie."

Stephen added: "There's new stuff that I think the fans will enjoy. Our hope and intention is that the people to whom the story and the show are important will not in any way be disappointed, but will be thrilled by what they will see."

What songs are in Wicked Part 2?

As it stands, no official announcements have been made regarding the Wicked Part 2 soundtrack. However, like Part 1, we imagine that Part 2 will feature all of the remaining songs from the musical soundtrack. As well as the two new songs that Jeff, Jonathan and Stephen have teased.

Thank Goodness - Glinda, Madame Morrible and Citizens of Oz

- Glinda, Madame Morrible and Citizens of Oz The Wicked Witch of the East - Elphaba, Nessarose and Boq*

- Elphaba, Nessarose and Boq* Wonderful - The Wizard and Elphaba

- The Wizard and Elphaba I'm Not That Girl (Reprise) - Glinda

- Glinda As Long As You're Mine - Elphaba and Fiyero

- Elphaba and Fiyero No Good Deed - Elphaba

- Elphaba March of the Witch Hunters - Boq and Ozians

- Boq and Ozians For Good - Elphaba and Glinda

- Elphaba and Glinda Finale - Glinda, Elphaba and Ozians

*The original musical soundtrack does not feature a recorded version of 'The Wicked Witch of the East' as it's considered a plot spoiler for viewers of the musical.

A new Elphaba solo? A new Glinda solo? Another duet? Inject it!

What do you think? Are you excited for new Wicked songs?

