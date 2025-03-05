Are MAFS Australia's Katie and Tim still together?

By Abbie Reynolds

Are Katie and Tim from Married At First Sight Australia still together or have they split?

Married At First Sight Australia's Katie and Tim have one of the toughest journeys on the show, but do they make it out the other side?

MAFS Australia began airing Down Under in late January and it's now finally reached UK screens. We've met couples like Jamie and Dave, and Carina and Paul and now we've been introduced to Katie and Tim.

After being matched by the MAFS Australia experts, Katie and Tim started on a bad footing with Tim complaining to producers that his bride was "totally not what he wanted" at their wedding. So, did they split or stay together? Here's what we know.

There are spoilers ahead, obviously!

Are Katie and Tim from MAFS Australia still together?

Katie and Tim married on MAFS Australia. Picture: Nine

Tim reportedly told the experts he "didn't have a type" but when he saw Katie he was seen saying, "What the f---?" to producers before adding: "﻿I normally go short, petite, blonde or brunette... there's no attraction, there's nothing there."

Katie was unaware of Tim's complaints to begin with and she was happy with the pairing. But during their wedding photoshoot Tim didn't want to get close to her, revealing his true feelings.

After this Katie said: "That was a little bit humiliating, I took that as a bit of rejection."

Katie and Tim had a heated dinner party. Picture: Nine

Are Katie and Tim still together after MAFS Australia filming?

No, the pair chose to leave at their first commitment ceremony. The pair didn't even stay together on their wedding night.

After they spent the night apart, Katie said: "To be rejected, that's my﻿ worst nightmare. I don't know what I've done wrong or why this keeps happening, I feel really humiliated."

Despite this they still went on their honeymoon but things turned from bad to worst as Tim told Katie he usually goes for petite blonde or brunette women - which was a kick in the teeth for his red-head wife.

Fast forward to their first dinner party where Tim claimed Katie hadn't "reached out" or made an effort after they moved into separate apartments.

However, Katie gave her rebuttal adding: "All I would say is, I feel like I've been the one making most of the effort."

They chose to leave at the first commitment ceremony and expert John Aiken didn't let Tim leave the show without being put in his place. John told Tim that his behaviour at the dinner party was "gaslighting 101".

Katie's closing statement on the show was: "I know that I am ﻿strong, independent and somebody worthy of love."

