Are MAFS Australia's Lauren and Clint still together?

By Abbie Reynolds

Lauren and Clint got married on MAFS Australia 2025, but did things work out? Are they still together or have they split?

Lauren Hall was one of the first members of this year's cast that we met on Married at First Sight Australia as she married Eliot Donovan.

Aside from a particularly dramatic sister, Lauren and Eliot's wedding went very well but things rapidly went down hill. Less than two days into the experiment, Eliot decided to pack his bags and leave during their honeymoon.

As a result of them leaving the show so early on both have been welcomed back for a second shot at a successful marriage. Lauren was matched with Clint Rice and Eliot was matched with Veronica Cloherty.

So, did things work out better the second time around for Lauren? Here's what we know about the future of Lauren and Clint's relationship. And yes, there are spoilers ahead!

Are Lauren and Clint from MAFS Australia still together?

Lauren married Clint on MAFS Australia. Picture: Nine

No, they are not still together.

Practically since the show began airing it has been an open secret that things between Lauren and Clint don't work out because fellow MAFS Australia bride Jacqui has been open about her and Clint being in a relationship, which she says started towards the end of filming this season.

Lauren and Clint both voted to leave in the commitment ceremony they had after the row-filled couples retreat. However, the rows weren't between them during the retreat, the choice to leave came after Lauren said she didn't believe there was anything there romantically between them.

They left the show agreeing to be friends with Clint saying he'd be open to exploring a future with Lauren if she was the right person for him. Similarly, Lauren said she would love it if their friendship "blossomed" into something, but the rest of the cast didn't believe she was being truthful.

Lauren and Clint during the couples retreat. Picture: Nine

Are Lauren and Clint still together after filming MAFS Australia?

No, Clint is actually in a relationship with Jacqui, who was married to Ryan on the show. The pair haven't been shy about their relationship, appearing in TikToks and live streams together.

Clint even admitted on Abbie Chatfield's It's A Lot podcast that he was messaging Jacqui while she was still married to Ryan but insisted: "There were a few cast members texting. It wasn't anything explicit or untoward."

Jacqui, who has been very open about how Ryan was not the kind of man she wanted to marry, has spoken extremely highly about Clint and although she's literally suing MAFS for her time on the show, she has said the best thing about the experience was finding her "life partner" in Clint.

