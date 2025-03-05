Are MAFS Australia's Sierah and Billy still together?

5 March 2025, 21:00

Are MAFS Australia's Sierah and Billy still together?
Are MAFS Australia's Sierah and Billy still together? Picture: Nine

By Abbie Reynolds

Are Sierah and Billy from Married At First Sight Australia still together or have they split?

Married At First Sight Australia's Sierah and Billy seemed like a match made in heaven but did they make it to final vows and are they still together?

MAFS Australia has been airing Down Under since late January and now that it's finally reached UK screens, we want to know more about Sierah and Billy.

After being matched by the MAFS Australia experts, Sierah and Billy got on really well at their wedding and became even closer during their honeymoon, but did they last after this? Here's what we know.

There are spoilers ahead, obviously!

Are Sierah and Billy from MAFS Australia still together?

Sierah and Billie married on MAFS Australia
Sierah and Billie married on MAFS Australia. Picture: Nine

Overall, "outspoken" financial associate advisor Sierah and British boy Billy had a smooth-sailing journey in the experiment aside from Sierah thinking they had lacked physical connection during Intimacy Week.

But for the couple things broke down later on when it was revealed that Sierah had opened up to another groom (Adrian) about something she didn't feel she could talk to Billy about.

Billy's trust was broken by this. "All I’ve ever wanted was a deeper connection, and I’ve gotten nothing. How many weeks we’re in now? I’ve tried to give you what you needed, but you don’t give me what I need," he said.

He continued: "I don’t know why, because I’ve expressed every part of my life to you – my mum doesn’t even know some of the things that I’ve said.

"I’ve tried, because I’ve come into this experiment with an open [mind] because I haven’t been like that in previous relationships. I’ve gotten nothing from you Sierah."

Are Sierah and Billy still together after MAFS Australia filming?

Sadly, Sierah and Billy have split after things went downhill during the apartment stay. During their final commitment ceremony they both voted to exit the experiment which was the end of their relationship.

It came after Sierah revealed she had confided in Adrian about some personal things. And it seems things between Sierah and Adrian got closer than expected as the camera panned to Adrian and Sierah playing footsie underneath the table during a dinner party. Oop!

At the couples' final ceremony, expert Mel Schilling said, "I think you two have both had a breakthrough as humans," suggesting they can take what they've learnt from their time together into future relationships.

Some Beliebers think Justin Bieber's 'Ghost' is about his ex Selena Gomez.

What Justin Bieber ‘Ghost’ Is Really About As Fans Think Lyrics Are About Ex Selena Gomez

Rihanna has been in some high-profile relationships

Rihanna’s Dating History: From Her Ex-Boyfriends To A$AP Rocky

Rihanna

Tom Holland and Zendaya are the best of friends as well as boyfriend and girlfriend

Zendaya and Tom Holland’s complete relationship timeline - how they met to their engagement
Olivia Rodrigo dated Ethan Wacker before rumoured ex Joshua Bassett

Olivia Rodrigo’s Dating History & Ex Boyfriends From Zack Bia To Joshua Bassett

One Direction went on a hiatus in 2016

How Old Are One Direction Now? Ages Of Harry Styles, Niall Horan, Louis Tomlinson, Liam Payne And Zayn Malik

One Direction

Billie Eilish is super private about her love life

Billie Eilish’s Dating History, Her Ex-Boyfriends From Brandon ‘Q’ Adams To Jesse Rutherford
Little Mix Press Image

Everything You Need To Know About Little Mix, From Boyfriends To Their Original Name

Dua Lipa

Who Is Dua Lipa? Everything You Need To Know About The 'Future Nostalgia' Star

Dua Lipa

