9 May 2025, 17:12

MAFS Australia's Jacqui shares unseen 'diary cam' footage from the show. Picture: Nine / TikTok

By Abbie Reynolds

Married at First Sight Australia's Jacqui has revealed she kept a 'diary cam' while on the show.

It's giving, 'I'm always two steps ahead' (IYKYK). Just when we thought we'd seen it all from Jacqui, there's another layer to unveil.

When the show began to air, the Married at First Sight Australia bride was quick to reveal she had created new social media accounts, that production couldn't control, so that she could tell 'her side of the story'. And it turns out she even took precautions while the show was filming.

Jacqui was matched by the experts with Ryan, and they had a less-than-ideal journey on the show. Despite somehow making it to Final Vows, the pair called it quits with Jacqui telling Ryan: "In a world of red flags, you're the red carpet."

Since filming ended, Jacqui has made some serious accusations against Ryan which has launched them into a full blown legal battle. It turns out that, as part of her evidence against Ryan, Jacqui was keeping a diary cam of her time with him.

Jacqui and Ryan on MAFS Australia
Jacqui and Ryan on MAFS Australia. Picture: Nine

Saying she thought the show was going to give her a "crazy woman edit", Jacqui said in a video on socials: "I actually have a diary cam taken during filming of me saying, 'I don't think they're going to air Ryan's behaviour because it's not appropriate for TV because it's way too rough and controlling and disgusting.

"I hope they don't just air me crying because I'm going to look f----ing insane'."

One video she's shared from her diary cam is her after homestay on October 10th 2025. In the video she says: "I've just gotten back from Ryan's place with all my stuff.

"I left his house early because his friend Adam was yelling at me and it was a verbal attack from Carla and Adam, and my friend Jet was there and she was like, 'what the hell, why are you even putting up with this Jacqui you don't deserve it?'."

She shared a second video from that day, where she started crying in the back of the car. In the video, she said: "It feels like a complicated relationship at this point. I don't know what to do, I feel like I'm trapped.

"I think at this point it's probably a no to final vows."

In the comments of this she said that she'd filmed clips like this everyday during the experiment, but so far she hasn't posted any more diary cam footage.

She did share a behind-the-scenes of the dinner parties though where she says she 'snuck' her phone in.

She wrote on the video: "What it was like backstage of a MAFS dinner party. Separated, not allowed to speak and babysat for hours without a phone. Usually in tents, this was around 3am after a [dinner party]."

