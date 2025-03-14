Are MAFS Australia's Ashleigh and Jake still together?

14 March 2025, 17:06 | Updated: 14 March 2025, 17:14

Are MAFS Australia's Ashleigh and Jake still together?
Are MAFS Australia's Ashleigh and Jake still together? Picture: Nine

By Jenny Medlicott

Are Ashleigh and Jake from Married At First Sight Australia still together or have they split? Here's what we know.

Ashleigh and Jake saw sparks fly on their wedding day as fans gushed over the seemingly well-matched couple on Married at First Sight Australia 2025.

Both the bride and groom made it clear before their wedding that they wanted someone a bit silly and fun, and it looked like their expectations were met, as they had instant chemistry.

But while the couple seemed to have chemistry at first sight, did it last or did they split? Here’s the lowdown on whether Ashleigh and Jake are still together.

**Spoilers ahead!**

Jake and Ashleigh on MAFS Australia.
Jake and Ashleigh on MAFS Australia. Picture: Nine

Are Ashleigh and Jake from MAFS Australia still together?

When Ashleigh arrived at the altar on her wedding day, her husband-to-be beamed before he told her she was “stunning”. Cute!

Meanwhile Ashleigh, who made it clear in her introduction she wanted someone who liked kids, lit up at the news that her groom was a high school teacher.

Delighted with the match, it all seemed plain sailing for the pair as they set off on their honeymoon with no issues arising.

But the couple then encountered their first hurdle during confessions week when they had to carry out the photo ranking challenge, which asks couples to rate the attractiveness of their fellow castmates.

The task has undoubtedly been an orchestrator of chaos in previous seasons, turning entire relationships on their head - and Jake and Ashleigh were no exception.

Jake made some pretty controversial statements about different brides on the show, including one that he only dates ‘caucasian’ women. And in another blow to Asheligh, he also ranked his wife in the middle of all the other brides.

He told the camera he didn't think ranking Ashleigh there was bad, he said: "You know I wouldn't initially go for someone who looks like that. Not like that, looks like her."

Suffice to say, Ashleigh was not happy with her husband’s remarks - nor were fans - and it all went downhill for them from there. Ashleigh confided in another groom, Billy, about what had gone down, and Billy later brought it up at the commitment ceremony because his wife was among Jake's targets.

Jake decided to write leave after learning that his wife had told someone else about what had happened, as he felt unable to trust her.

However, Ashleigh had written stay and as MAFS fans know - that means another week in the experiment to try and turn things around.

But clearly Jake had already made up his mind because despite the show rules he ended up ditching the experiment the following day.

Are Ashleigh and Jake still together after MAFS Australia filming?

Unsurprisingly, no! After the photo ranking challenge, things reached a point of no return for Ashleigh and Jake.

In fact, other than an interview last month to defend his photo ranking comments, Jake has been pretty silent since leaving the show.

