“No video has ever affected me this much in my entire life. I saw it for the first time 12 hours ago and it has completely changed the way I talk.”

The Wicked press tour has truly changed something within us, and now the world is holding space for 'Defying Gravity'. But what does it all mean? Here's your explainer...

Since the start of the mammoth Wicked press tour, the wickedly talented Cynthia Erivo and Ariana Grande have sparked countless viral moments. From hilarious soundbites ("Ron's been splinched!") to tearful interviews, the memes have been absolutely flying.

Now, a clip from an Out.com interview with Cynthia and Ariana has gone viral thanks to a somewhat confusing comment about “people taking the lyrics of ‘Defying Gravity’ and really holding space with that". Since the clip started doing the rounds, memes have flooded social media and "holding space" has now officially entered the Meme Hall of Fame.

But what does it mean? What exactly does it mean to "hold space" and why are people doing it with 'Defying Gravity'?

What does "Holding Space" for 'Defying Gravity' mean?

Wicked's Defying Gravity has long been considered an empowering song for people who feel "othered" by society. Picture: Alamy

In the viral clip, journalist Tracy E. Gilchrist tells Cynthia (who plays Elphaba, and who sings the musical's show-stopping number) that “people are taking the lyrics of ‘Defying Gravity’ and really holding space with that, and feeling power in that.”

Cynthia appears to be really taken aback by the comment, despite Gilchrist never really fully explaining what is meant by "holding space". Cynthia, with a hand to her chest, responds: “I didn’t know that that was happening.”

After sharing that she had "seen it" online, a stunned, emotional Cynthia adds, "That’s really powerful—that’s what I wanted," before turning to Ariana who reaches out to grab Cynthia's finger. Not her hand... her finger.

"I’ve seen it on a couple posts, I don’t know how widespread,” Gilchrist says, “But you know, I am in queer media, that’s my—you know …”

Cynthia then says: “That’s really cool.”

So, what exactly does "Holding Space" mean?

Psychology Today describes the term "holding space" as "to be fully present with someone else, without judging them, making them feel inadequate, trying to fix them, or trying to impact the outcome". The term "Holding Space" was popularised by writer Heather Plett in 2015.

But in the context of the Out.com interview, it appears as though Gilchrist used the phrase a little differently, instead highlighting that people within the queer community have been taking time to sit with, resonate, reflect upon and find empowerment for themselves within the lyrics of 'Defying Gravity'.

The lyrics to 'Defying Gravity' are all about living without limits and defying social norms in the face of discrimination and hardships. In the song, Elphaba finds her true power by embracing her "outsider" status.

In the accompanying article, Gilchrist elaborates further, explaining: "Long an anthem embraced by folks who have been othered, 'Defying Gravity’s' lyrics took on new weight in the days after the election on Nov. 5."

A screenshot of Ariana Grande holding Cynthia Erivo's finger has been turned into a meme. Picture: Out.com via Instagram

The clip has now spawned hundreds and hundreds of memes, and it has an absolute chokehold on the timeline. “No video has ever affected me this much in my entire life," one user wrote. "I saw it for the first time 12 hours ago and it has completely changed the way I talk.”

A screenshot of Ariana holding onto Cynthia's impeccably manicured finger has also gone viral, with people photoshopping it in to memorable moments in pop culture.

Here are all the funniest "Holding Space for Defying Gravity" memes so far...

I can't tell what my favorite part of this video is: the solemnity in announcing people have been "holding space" for the lyrics of a 20 year old song, Cynthia acting like she personally wrote it, Ariana holding onto Cynthia's index finger, or the reveal of "a couple of posts" https://t.co/eDDUNcvaRn — maya 🦇 (@irish_goodbi) November 22, 2024

they were the first to take the lyrics of defying gravity and really hold space with that pic.twitter.com/lZ7GffsK3r — andres (@barbzforbernie) November 21, 2024

hey guys, just wanted to warn you that this week people are taking the lyrics to defining gravity and holding space with that. ive only seen a couple of posts (I work in queer media) but wanted to give you a heads up. stay safe out there 💚🩷 — sandy (@sandyhonig) November 22, 2024

but if you’re holding space…….and i’m in queer media……….then who the hell is defying gravity — lesbian mothman 🇵🇸 (@verysmallriver) November 23, 2024

i’ve officially been thinking about ariana holding cynthia’s nail for a full day. i see this image every time i close my eyes pic.twitter.com/25KGF5V6h2 — matt (@mattxiv) November 22, 2024

if i'm holding space with the lyrics of defying gravity, and you're in queer media, then who the hell is holding this finger — bald ann dowd (@ali_sivi) November 22, 2024

I couldn’t help but wonder… if Big could hold space for the lyrics of Defying Gravity, why couldn’t he hold space for me? pic.twitter.com/IsC6PFv7bt — Chris Murphy (@christress) November 22, 2024

Hmm this is probably where I would hold space for the lyrics of Defying Gravity https://t.co/pkwFnWQ7PU — sydney (@s0da_chess) November 22, 2024

This is where they hold space for the lyrics to defying gravity https://t.co/jwNC6wCuKn — 🍂🦃Turkeith Nagy🦃🍂 (@nagy_minaj) November 23, 2024

me liking every post about holding space for the lyrics of Defying Gravity pic.twitter.com/uxuHLauqCU — @jamil.bsky.social on Bluesky (@jamilghores) November 23, 2024

Thankfully, Gilchrist has seen the funny side of the conversation surrounding her interview and has explained it further in a follow up with Out magazine.

"When I posed the question to Cynthia about people holding space with the lyrics to 'Defying Gravity,' it was two days after the election, and everyone I knew in the LGBTQ+ community was trying to make sense of what we might be facing," she said. "I loved her response, and I love that people are having a laugh, because I know I could use one about now."

"I never considered I'd become a meme," Gilchrist added. "But as an unrepentant showqueen, I'm thrilled that it's for something this campy, in response to a movie I love. Now go see Wicked!"

