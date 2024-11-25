What does Holding Space for Defying Gravity mean? Viral Cynthia Erivo interview meme explained

25 November 2024, 13:13 | Updated: 25 November 2024, 16:43

Cynthia Erivo&squot;s reaction to finding out people are "holding space" for &squot;Defying Gravity&squot; has gone viral
Cynthia Erivo's reaction to finding out people are "holding space" for 'Defying Gravity' has gone viral. Picture: Universal Pictures, Out.com via Instagram
Katie Louise Smith

By Katie Louise Smith

“No video has ever affected me this much in my entire life. I saw it for the first time 12 hours ago and it has completely changed the way I talk.”

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

The Wicked press tour has truly changed something within us, and now the world is holding space for 'Defying Gravity'. But what does it all mean? Here's your explainer...

Since the start of the mammoth Wicked press tour, the wickedly talented Cynthia Erivo and Ariana Grande have sparked countless viral moments. From hilarious soundbites ("Ron's been splinched!") to tearful interviews, the memes have been absolutely flying.

Now, a clip from an Out.com interview with Cynthia and Ariana has gone viral thanks to a somewhat confusing comment about “people taking the lyrics of ‘Defying Gravity’ and really holding space with that". Since the clip started doing the rounds, memes have flooded social media and "holding space" has now officially entered the Meme Hall of Fame.

But what does it mean? What exactly does it mean to "hold space" and why are people doing it with 'Defying Gravity'?

What does "Holding Space" for 'Defying Gravity' mean?

Wicked&squot;s Defying Gravity has long been considered an empowering song for people who feel "othered" by society
Wicked's Defying Gravity has long been considered an empowering song for people who feel "othered" by society. Picture: Alamy

In the viral clip, journalist Tracy E. Gilchrist tells Cynthia (who plays Elphaba, and who sings the musical's show-stopping number) that “people are taking the lyrics of ‘Defying Gravity’ and really holding space with that, and feeling power in that.”

Cynthia appears to be really taken aback by the comment, despite Gilchrist never really fully explaining what is meant by "holding space". Cynthia, with a hand to her chest, responds: “I didn’t know that that was happening.”

After sharing that she had "seen it" online, a stunned, emotional Cynthia adds, "That’s really powerful—that’s what I wanted," before turning to Ariana who reaches out to grab Cynthia's finger. Not her hand... her finger.

"I’ve seen it on a couple posts, I don’t know how widespread,” Gilchrist says, “But you know, I am in queer media, that’s my—you know …”

Cynthia then says: “That’s really cool.”

So, what exactly does "Holding Space" mean?

Psychology Today describes the term "holding space" as "to be fully present with someone else, without judging them, making them feel inadequate, trying to fix them, or trying to impact the outcome". The term "Holding Space" was popularised by writer Heather Plett in 2015.

But in the context of the Out.com interview, it appears as though Gilchrist used the phrase a little differently, instead highlighting that people within the queer community have been taking time to sit with, resonate, reflect upon and find empowerment for themselves within the lyrics of 'Defying Gravity'.

The lyrics to 'Defying Gravity' are all about living without limits and defying social norms in the face of discrimination and hardships. In the song, Elphaba finds her true power by embracing her "outsider" status.

In the accompanying article, Gilchrist elaborates further, explaining: "Long an anthem embraced by folks who have been othered, 'Defying Gravity’s' lyrics took on new weight in the days after the election on Nov. 5."

A screenshot of Ariana Grande holding Cynthia Erivo's finger has been turned into a meme
A screenshot of Ariana Grande holding Cynthia Erivo's finger has been turned into a meme. Picture: Out.com via Instagram

The clip has now spawned hundreds and hundreds of memes, and it has an absolute chokehold on the timeline. “No video has ever affected me this much in my entire life," one user wrote. "I saw it for the first time 12 hours ago and it has completely changed the way I talk.”

A screenshot of Ariana holding onto Cynthia's impeccably manicured finger has also gone viral, with people photoshopping it in to memorable moments in pop culture.

Here are all the funniest "Holding Space for Defying Gravity" memes so far...

Thankfully, Gilchrist has seen the funny side of the conversation surrounding her interview and has explained it further in a follow up with Out magazine.

"When I posed the question to Cynthia about people holding space with the lyrics to 'Defying Gravity,' it was two days after the election, and everyone I knew in the LGBTQ+ community was trying to make sense of what we might be facing," she said. "I loved her response, and I love that people are having a laugh, because I know I could use one about now."

"I never considered I'd become a meme," Gilchrist added. "But as an unrepentant showqueen, I'm thrilled that it's for something this campy, in response to a movie I love. Now go see Wicked!"

Read more about Wicked here:

WATCH: Gladiator 2's Paul Mescal and Fred Hechinger take on a chaotic mystery interview

Gladiator 2's Paul Mescal & Fred Hechinger Take On A Chaotic Mystery Interview

Listen live to Capital, and catch up on any shows you missed, on Global Player.

Shop our merch

Latest TV & Film News

I'm A Celeb 2024 will end in December

When does I'm A Celeb 2024 end? How long is it on for?

Jane Moore joins the I'm A Celeb 2024 line up

Who is I'm A Celeb's Jane Moore? Age, husband, children and more

The I'm A Celebrity 2024 cast are already sending secret signals in camp

I'm A Celebrity 2024 campmates secret signals to family and loved ones revealed

How long is Wicked? Here's why Part 1's movie runtime is longer than the entire musical

How long is Wicked? Here's why Part 1's movie runtime is longer than the entire musical

Who is GK Barry?

Who is GK Barry? Real name, age, famous girlfriend, career, height & more

Molly-Mae's documentary is set to release on Prime Video

Molly-Mae's documentary – Release date, what it's about and all the details revealed

I'm A Celeb fans spot GK Barry's secret nod to girlfriend Ella

I'm A Celeb fans spot GK Barry's secret signal for girlfriend Ella Rutherford

Who plays Dorothy in Wicked? Director reveals how she'll be included in Part 2

Is Dorothy in Wicked? Director reveals how she will be included in Part 2

Get to know Maura Higgins

Who is Maura Higgins? Age, where she's from, dating life, Love Island season & more

Maura Higgins revealed her ex-boyfriend led her to join Love Island

I'm A Celeb's Maura Higgins reveals heartbreak fuelled her Love Island journey

More Features

Some Beliebers think Justin Bieber's 'Ghost' is about his ex Selena Gomez.

What Justin Bieber ‘Ghost’ Is Really About As Fans Think Lyrics Are About Ex Selena Gomez

Rihanna has been in some high-profile relationships

Rihanna’s Dating History: From Her Ex-Boyfriends To A$AP Rocky

Rihanna

Tom Holland and Zendaya are the best of friends as well as boyfriend and girlfriend

Zendaya and Tom Holland’s complete relationship timeline - how they met to where they are now
Olivia Rodrigo dated Ethan Wacker before rumoured ex Joshua Bassett

Olivia Rodrigo’s Dating History & Ex Boyfriends From Zack Bia To Joshua Bassett

One Direction went on a hiatus in 2016

How Old Are One Direction Now? Ages Of Harry Styles, Niall Horan, Louis Tomlinson, Liam Payne And Zayn Malik

One Direction

Billie Eilish is super private about her love life

Billie Eilish’s Dating History, Her Ex-Boyfriends From Brandon ‘Q’ Adams To Jesse Rutherford
Little Mix Press Image

Everything You Need To Know About Little Mix, From Boyfriends To Their Original Name

News

Dua Lipa

Who Is Dua Lipa? Everything You Need To Know About The 'Future Nostalgia' Star

Dua Lipa

TV & Films

After

Married At First Sight UK

Love Island

Only Murders in the Building

The Kardashians

Big Brother 2023

Bridgerton

Selling Sunset

Featured Artists

See more Featured Artists

Ed Sheeran

Ariana Grande

Harry Styles

Rihanna

Justin Bieber

Taylor Swift

Stormzy

Billie Eilish

Lewis Capaldi

Aitch

Featured Podcasts

Making The Album

My Therapist Ghosted Me

Reel Talk with Honey & Jonathan Ross

Closet Confessions

The Osbournes Podcast

Pop Culture with Chanté Joseph

Featured Playlists

Hottest Hits

Acoustic Hits

K-Pop

Fresh Music Friday

Throwback Hits