Cynthia Erivo recalls mum’s adorable reaction to watching Wicked

22 November 2024, 08:13 | Updated: 22 November 2024, 10:49

By Kathryn Knight

Cynthia Erivo and Jonathan Bailey joined the Capital Breakfast Show to chat all things Wicked, admitting it feels like ‘a homecoming’ promoting the movie in London.

Cynthia Erivo and Jonathan Bailey are the stars of one of the biggest movies of the year, Wicked, which is now in cinemas and captivating the entire globe.

As they chatted to Capital Breakfast’s Jordan North, Chris Stark and Sian Welby about the new movie, they revealed their families’ reactions to their starring roles in the film, with Cynthia sweetly admitting her mum had tears in her eyes when she first saw the movie.

Meanwhile, Jonathan has plans to take his 94-year-old grandmother to see it in the cinema.

Recalling the moment her mum finished watching the movie, Cynthia said: “She was very excited. She saw the film for the first time this week and was in tears. She stood up, turned around and there were just tears from her eyes, weeping, I’ve never seen her like that.”

Cynthia Erivo and Jonathan Bailey star in the new Wicked movie
Cynthia Erivo and Jonathan Bailey star in the new Wicked movie. Picture: Alamy

Jonathan added: “It’s a cinematic event. I grew up with the Wizard of Oz, I sat and watched it with my grandparents. To be able to go to the cinema with four generations of your family… I’m taking my 94-year-old Nana on Saturday. I’m going to watch it with her at the cinema.”

He adorably shared: “She was the first person who really created a little space for me to dance and freak out and sing. So it means a lot.

“It’s very rare for a cinematic event to come along like this, to then have the performances that Cynthia and Ari [Ariana Grande] give, which will change the way people see musicals and will come away feeling positive about the world we live in.”

Wicked is the new movie adaptation of the iconic stage musical
Wicked is the new movie adaptation of the iconic stage musical. Picture: Alamy

We also asked the stars to show us how they do the how the iconic high note from the movie's soundtrack song 'Defying Gravity', with Cynthia giving us her own live rendition after we played her some listeners’ attempts – which she was very impressed with by the way.

The duo then gave us their top tips on flirting, after Sian claimed Jordan and Chris 'needed help' from the 'Flirt Master General'.

