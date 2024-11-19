Wicked's Jonathan Bailey confirms he's not leaving Bridgerton

19 November 2024, 14:54

Jonathan Bailey confirms he'll return to Bridgerton in future seasons
Jonathan Bailey confirms he'll return to Bridgerton in future seasons. Picture: Jon Kopaloff/WireImage, Netflix
Katie Louise Smith

By Katie Louise Smith

"I’m gonna be there to support the youngsters as we go."

Anthony Bridgerton might not be the lead character of Bridgerton any more but the Viscount will always be around – Jonathan Bailey has confirmed that he will not be leaving the show.

In case you haven't noticed, Jonathan is having a moment. The star is playing Fiyero in the Wicked movies, he's leading Jurassic Park's new era alongside Scarlett Johansson and he was recently nominated for an Emmy for his work in Fellow Travelers.

Since the departure of Regé-Jean Page and Phoebe Dynevor, who helmed Bridgerton season 1, fans have been understandably concerned about their faves leaving the Netflix series once their story has been told.

Bridgerton season 4 is now officially in production with Luke Thompson's Benedict and Yerin Ha's Sophie set to lead the next instalment. But thankfully, Jonathan has no plans on leaving the series. In fact, it sounds like he aims to stick around for all the younger siblings.

Is Jonathan Bailey leaving Bridgerton?

Jonathan Bailey explains why he came back for Bridgerton season 3

Speaking on Late Night With Seth Meyers, Jonathan reaffirmed that Bridgerton fans can expect to see Anthony return in season 4. (His involvement in the next season had already been confirmed by Netflix.)

"What an amazing thing to be a part of," he told Seth when asked if it ever gets old. "There’s gonna be lots of space for new people to come in, and Luke and Yerin are gonna be great. So I’ll always pop back and say hello."

Bridgerton season 5 and beyond hasn't been officially confirmed by Netflix just yet but executive producers Shonda Rhimes and Betsy Beers are committed to making all 8 seasons of the show.

Based on Jonny's "always pop back and say hello" comment, it sounds like – schedule permitting – Anthony will stick around until the end. Back in August, he told Good Morning America: "I’m gonna be there to support the youngsters as we go."

Jonathan Bailey will return to Bridgerton in season 4 and beyond
Jonathan Bailey will return to Bridgerton in season 4 and beyond. Picture: Netflix

Jonathan is confirmed to appear in season 4, but the omission of Simone Ashley's name from Tudum's Bridgerton season 4 cast list sent the Kanthony fandom into disarray earlier this year.

Simone has since confirmed that she will also return for season 4, telling Glamour: "I know that I am returning, but that’s all I can say. I absolutely adore the show, and the more I can be a part of it, the better. They’ve been really kind to work around my schedule."

It's unclear just how much the duo will feature going forward but it is clear that Viscount and Viscountess will hope to appear in as many seasons as possible.

