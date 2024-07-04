Bridgerton Violet And Edmund Spin-Off Prequel: Here's Why Julia Quinn Won't Write Their Book

4 July 2024

Will there ever be a Violet and Edmund Bridgerton spin-off prequel series?
Will there ever be a Violet and Edmund Bridgerton spin-off prequel series? Picture: Netflix
Katie Louise Smith

By Katie Louise Smith

"I’ve thought about writing about Violet and Edmund, but I think it would be too bittersweet."

Following the success of Queen Charlotte, and Violet Bridgerton's potential new romance with Lord Anderson in Bridgerton season 3, fans have been eager to see a prequel series about the Bridgerton matriarch and her late husband Edmund.

Violet found a love match in Edmund Bridgerton, went on to marry him and have eight children with him. As we see in Bridgerton season 2 through Anthony's flashbacks, Edmund sadly dies before Hyacinth is born.

Throughout the show, Violet often shares sweet memories about her beloved husband, but will we ever get to see their love story play out on screen? Sadly, it might be unlikely based on what Julia Quinn has said in the past. However, with the TV show now exploring Violet's own romance, it could one day be on the cards.

Will there be a Bridgerton spin-off prequel about Violet and Edmund?

VIolet and Edmund Bridgerton found a love match and went on to have eight children
VIolet and Edmund Bridgerton found a love match and went on to have eight children. Picture: Netflix

In a blog post on her website, Julia Quinn explained why she has not yet written a prequel about how Violet Ledger and Edmund Bridgerton fell in love.

Violet does have her own brief story called 'Violet In Bloom', which is included as a bonus novella in The Bridgertons: Happily Ever After epilogue book. Violet and Edmund also both appear briefly in other stories in The Rokesby Series. But as of now, there's no book focusing on their courtship and eventual marriage.

Julia Quinn wrote: "I’ve thought about writing about Violet and Edmund, but I think it would be too bittersweet. We all know that Edmund dies at the age of 39. Or even worse, what about the readers who might be trying my books for the first time? They wouldn’t know that he dies young. Think how furious they would be when they started reading the Bridgerton series and found out I’d killed off one of my heroes."

Bridgerton season 2 shows Edmund's devastating death
Bridgerton season 2 shows Edmund's devastating death. Picture: Netflix

Julia notes that she's incredibly touched by how many readers want to see Violet find love again, but Julia can't see herself writing the story. "I used to think it was because she was so devoted to Edmund, but after exploring the issue of second loves in When He Was Wicked, I realized that really wasn’t the reason," she added.

"I’ve thought about it a while, and in all honesty, I don’t think I could come up with anyone good enough for her. Seriously. I just adore her."

However, with the success of Netflix's Bridgerton, Shonda Rhimes' involvement and Violet's current storyline, things may change.

Jonathan Bailey explains why he came back for Bridgerton season 3

Back in 2022, at the premiere of Queen Charlotte, Shonda spoke about potentially bringing other spin-offs and prequels to the screen. While she was coy, she told Hello: "There's no plan to explore anybody in particular. I was just doing this because I was so passionate about the subject. Although, in writing it I got very interested in Violet's story. So, we'll see."

Queen Charlotte begins planting seeds with Violet Bridgerton's future love life as she reveals to Lady Danbury that her "garden is in bloom". Bridgerton season 3 acts on those details, as Violet begins flirting and growing closer to Danbury's brother Lord Marcus Anderson. At the end of the season, she asks Danbury for her blessing in exploring the relationship.

It's likely that Violet's "present day" story will be explored in the next season of Bridgerton, but could another prequel series be on the cards? We'll have to wait and see...

