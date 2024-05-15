Bridgerton Cast vs. 'The Most Impossible Bridgerton Quiz'

Bridgerton Cast vs. 'The Most Impossible Bridgerton Quiz'

By Katie Louise Smith

Can you beat the Bridgerton cast as the Most Impossible Bridgerton Quiz?

Dearest Gentle reader, the moment we've all been waiting for is finally upon us... Polin season has officially arrived in the Ton, and the Bridgerton cast have finally – at long last! – taken on the 'Most Impossible Bridgerton Quiz'.

Yes, that's right – to celebrate the release of Bridgerton season 3, we challenged Nicola Coughlan, Luke Newton, Claudia Jessie, Hannah Dodd, Jessica Madsen, Martins Imhangbe and Emma Naomi to an expert level quiz about the first two seasons of Bridgerton. (No season 3 spoilers here... don't worry!)

But how well did they do? And can you beat their score? Well, there’s only one way to find out. Hit the play button on the video at the top of this page or head over to Global Player to watch the whole interview.

Fancy playing along with the Bridgerton quiz before you watch the interview? Find all the questions below.

Round 1 - General Trivia

Who are the first two Bridgerton family members to appear on screen in the very first episode? In season 2, Kate is often described as a spinster - how old is she? What is Lady Danbury's first name? What colour mallet does Anthony play with after Kate steals the Mallet of Death In Colin and Penelope's very first scene, who speaks first?

Round 2 - Complete the Quote

"I ____ for you." "We shall do what women do. We shall ______." "There will forever be just two words that come to this author’s mind the morning after any good party… ____ and ____." "You are the bane of my existence and the _____ of all my _____."

Round 3 - The Impossible Round

There are 8 books in the Bridgerton series that focus on the siblings (not including the epilogue). Name all of them in 30 seconds.

What was your final score?

