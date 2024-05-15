Bridgerton Season 3 Release Time: Here's When Part 1 Comes Out On Netflix

15 May 2024, 10:00

When does Bridgerton season 3 part 1 come out on Netflix?
When does Bridgerton season 3 part 1 come out on Netflix? Picture: Netflix
Katie Louise Smith

By Katie Louise Smith

Bridgerton season 3 part 1 will be released on Netflix on May 16th. Here is what time it will be released in your country, including the US, UK, Brazil, India, Australia and more.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

It's Polin season, baby! Bridgerton season 3 is now just hours away from dropping into our laps with Colin and Penelope's love story at the forefront of the show – but what time does it come out on Netflix?

Taking over from Jonathan Bailey and Simone Ashley, Luke Newton and Nicola Coughlan will now take the reins of the romance series, bringing serious rom-com vibes to the function as Colin and Penelope's love story plays out across the season. Expect laughs, tears and some very, very spicy sex scenes...

Bridgerton season 3 part 1 (the first four episodes!) will be released on Netflix worldwide on May 16th at midnight PT. This means that all of the episodes will become available to stream at the corresponding time in your country. Everyone will be able to experience Polin season at the same time!

Scroll down to find the handy list of release times across various time zones.

What time does Bridgerton season 3 part 1 come out on Netflix?

Penelope and Colin's romance takes centre stage in Bridgerton season 3
Penelope and Colin's romance takes centre stage in Bridgerton season 3. Picture: Netflix

Bridgerton season 3 part 1 release times: Here's when it comes out in your country

Bridgerton season 3 part 1 will be released on Thursday May 16th at 12AM Pacific Time (PT). The exact time it's released in your country will depend on where you live in the world and what time zone you live in.

For viewers in the U.K., the episodes will become available to stream on Netflix at 8AM (BST).

Here are the Bridgerton season 3 part 1 release times for a handful of major time zones and countries:

  • United States (PDT) - 12:00 AM
  • United States (EDT) - 03:00 AM
  • Canada - 3:00 AM (Toronto), 12:00 AM (Vancouver)
  • Brazil (Rio De Janiero) - 4:00 AM
  • United Kingdom (GMT) - 8:00 AM
  • Europe (Central European Time) - 9:00 AM
  • South Africa (Cape Town, Central Africa Time) - 9:00 AM
  • India (New Delhi) - 12:30 PM
  • Indonesia (Jakarta) - 2:00 PM
  • Philippines (Manila) - 3:00 PM
  • Hong Kong - 3:00 PM
  • Singapore - 3:00 PM
  • Australia - 3:00 PM (Perth), 5:00 PM (Sydney)
  • Japan (Tokyo) - 4:00 PM
  • New Zealand (Auckland) - 7:00 PM

Find even more time zones here.

Watch the Bridgerton Season 3 trailer

How many episodes are there? When does Bridgerton season 3 part 2 come out?

When Bridgerton season 3 drops on May 16th, there will only be four episodes available to stream. But don't panic, that's not the end of the season! The final four episodes will follow a few weeks later.

Bridgerton season 3 Part 2 (which consists of episodes 5, 6, 7 and 8) will drop on Netflix on Thursday June 13th. And it'll be the same time as above so mark your calendars and set your alarms to make sure you're among the first viewers to find out how Colin and Penelope's romance progresses. Mirror scene, anyone?

Bridgerton season 3 plot: Benedict appears to find a connection with a new woman
Bridgerton season 3 plot: Benedict appears to find a connection with a new woman. Picture: Netflix

What happens in Bridgerton season 3?

Well, first of all, in case you haven't noticed, season 3 will focus on Colin Bridgerton and Penelope Featherington who, after years of being friends, finally inch closer and closer to a full blown, very spicy romance of their own.

The official synopsis of Bridgerton season 3 teases that Penelope has decided that it's time to take a husband, after giving up on her long-held crush on Colin after hearing his negative words about her. However, Pen's lack of confidence means she struggles to make a match.

Colin has returned from his summer travels, looking every inch the leading man, but is "disheartened" when he realises Pen is now giving him the cold shoulder.

"Eager to win back her friendship, Colin offers to mentor Penelope in the ways of confidence to help her find a husband this season. But when his lessons start working a little too well, Colin must grapple with whether his feelings for Penelope are truly just friendly," the synopsis reads.

Elsewhere, teaser clips have hinted that Francesca's debut will play a big part in season 3, Benedict finds himself with a new woman, and Anthony and Kate are still enjoying their honeymoon phase. Oh, and Eloise and Penelope's friendship is still in the pits.

As for what else happens? We'll have to tune in on May 16th to find out!

WATCH: Nicola Coughlan Teases Bridgerton Season 3 Behind-The-Scenes With Aimee Lou Wood

Nicola Coughlan & Aimee Lou Wood Interview Each Other

