Deadpool & Wolverine Cast Say What It's Really Like Working With Ryan Reynolds And Hugh Jackman

Deadpool & Wolverine's Matthew and Emma say what it's like on set with Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman. Picture: Global/Getty

By Abbie Reynolds

Matthew Macfadyen & Emma Corrin spoke to Capital about their time working on set with 'Deadpool & Wolverine' leads Ryan Reynolds And Hugh Jackman.

"They must be the nicest men in showbiz," Succession star Matthew Macfadyen gushed.

Ahead of Deadpool & Wolverine hitting cinemas, Matthew and The Crown's Emma Corrin spoke to Capital's Sonny Jay about their experience filming for such a mammoth movie.

Matthew said: "Because Ryan and Hugh are such great friends, and Shawn [Levy], their love for each other and their friendship transmits through the set. It sounds cheesy but it's true."

Shawn Levy is the director of the brand new movie and has worked with Ryan and Hugh on other projects like Free Guy.

Hugh Jackman, Shawn Levy and Ryan Reynolds at the premiere of Deadpool & Wolverine. Picture: Getty

Matthew Macfadyen and Emma Corrin on filming Deadpool & Wolverine!

Seconding Matthew's point Emma said: "Yeah, it's like a little happy family. And to be honest for film where the scale of it could have felt really overwhelming and quite huge,

"There were moments where it felt like that, but also, because they were all friends it kind of just felt quite intimate and quite cosy."

Matthew admitted to his 'massive man crush' on Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman who play the film's leads. "Hard not to, they're in super hero outfits," Emma replied.

Matthew and Emma joined Capital to chat all about their new film. Picture: Global

Explaining what makes Ryan and Hugh so loveable, the Pride and Prejudice actor said: "It's a combination of just being really lovely and funny and nice. And a superhero, so you're like, 'well what's not to love?'."

"They must be the nicest men in showbiz," he said, with Sonny adding: "Yeah, almost too nice."

Matthew plays Mobius M. Mobius and Emma plays Cassandra Nova in Deadpool & Wolverine which will be released in the UK on Friday 25th July.

