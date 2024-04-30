Blue Ivy Carter Fact File: Age, Job & Movies She’s Been In

Blue Ivy Carter is the eldest daughter of Jay-Z and Beyoncé. Picture: Getty

By Tiasha Debray

Blue Ivy Carter needs no introduction, she may be Beyoncé’s eldest child but she’s certainly well on her way to carving her own path. From her age and job to what movies she’s been in, here’s what we know.

Blue Ivy Carter, the eldest daughter of Beyoncé and Jay-Z, has to be as close to modern-day royalty as you can get. When she was born, Blue was considered one of the most famous babies in the world.

But as Blue hits her teens, she's begun to come into her own and become her own person, from performing her iconic dance numbers during Beyoncé Renaissance World Tour to most recently snagging a starring role in Disney’s next Lion King Film, Mufasa.

With so much under her belt at such a young age, sometimes it’s hard to remember the simpler stuff. How old is she? What does she do? What movies have she been in? Here’s what we know.

Blue Ivy Carter sings, acts and dances as a successful triple threat. Picture: Getty

How old is Blue Ivy?

Blue Ivy Carter was born on the 7th of January 2012 and that makes her 12 years old.

Her star sign is a Capricorn and she shares this with her own grandmother Tina Knowles who was born on the 4th of January 1954.

Blue Ivy and her grandmother Tina Knowles share the same star sign. Picture: Getty

What does Blue Ivy do for a living?

Blue is only 12 years old, so she doesn’t have a job title just yet, but we think it’s safe to label her as a ‘performer.’

The pocket rocket sings, dances and acts- the ultimate triple threat and we would expect nothing less from the descendant of Jay-Z and Beyoncé.

From dancing at her mother’s concerts to having her vocals feature on both her parent’s music, Blue’s even won awards for her contribution to ‘Brown Skin Girl.’

Blue Ivy's performances alongside her mother during the Renaissance tour won her a lot of fans. Picture: Getty

Whilst there must have been certain advantages to having the parents she has, it doesn’t mean Blue didn’t work hard and fans even took note of how much she improved as a performer from the start of the Renaissance tour to the end.

Jay-Z revealed in an interview for CBS that "She [Blue Ivy] wanted to do it the first night, and we were like, 'Okay if this is something you want to do, you can't just go out there. You got to go work with the dancers …” discussing Blue’s desire to perform with her mother on the Renaissance Tour.

“And she worked every day. I watched her work hard," her father said.

What films has Blue Ivy been in?

Blue Ivy has mostly been in music videos up until now, with two exceptions. The child star featured in her mother’s musical film ‘Black Is King,’ in a number of cameos for the visual album.

And most recently, Blue Ivy Carter will join the cast of Mufasa: The Lion King in the role of Kiara, daughter of King Simba and Queen Nala.

This isn’t Blue’s first time in front of the camera, but the Disney film will be her first time acting in a role that isn’t just herself.

Beyoncé will be reprising her role as Nala in the upcoming prequel of Lion King. Picture: Getty

Blue will be playing the daughter of Beyoncé's own character Nala so this role should be a piece of cake for her!

She’s been method-acting for years without even realising it.

Aside from films, Blue Ivy has also narrated an audiobook named ‘Hair Love’ by Matthew A. Cherry.

In 2020, the author announced on Instagram that Blue was set to voice the audiobook version of the children’s book, alongside a clip of her voice introducing the book.

Check out her full IMDB credits below.

Mufasa: The Lion King (Film) 2024

Beyoncé, Blue Ivy, Saint Jhn, Wizkid: ‘Brown Skin Girl’ (Music Video) 2020

Black Is King (Musical Film) 2020

Beyoncé: ‘Spirit + Bigger’ (Music Video) 2019

Beyoncé: ‘Spirit’ (Music Video) 2019

Jay Z Ft. Beyoncé: ‘Family Feud’ (Music Video) 2017

Beyoncé: ‘All Night’ (Music Video) 2016

Jay Z Ft. Blue Ivy Carter: ‘Glory’ V2 (Music Video) 2016

Beyoncé Ft. Blue Ivy Carter: ‘Blue’ (Music Video) 2013

#TBMTV How Beyoncé Announced Her 1st Pregnancy | MTV News

How old was Beyonce when she had Blue Ivy?

Beyonce was 31 years old when she gave birth to Blue Ivy, but it was her pregnancy announcement that ended up being one of the most iconic moments of pop history in the world.

In 2011, Beyoncé performed her hit ‘Love On Top’ at the MTV Video Music Awards and fans were none the wiser until the end of the number when she unbuttoned her blazer and rubbed her tummy for the cameras.

