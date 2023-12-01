Taylor Swift Shows Up For Beyoncé's Renaissance Concert Film Premiere In London

Taylor Swift was the bell of of the ball at the Renaissance premiere. Picture: Getty

By Abbie Reynolds

Taylor Swift is the ultimate bestie as she stuns at Beyoncé's Renaissance film premiere in a glittering silver gown.

The duo of dreams. After Beyoncé showed up for Taylor Swift's Era's Tour film premiere we aren't surprised that Taylor repaid the favour at the Renaissance film premiere, but we are excited!

That's right, our 'Cruel Summer' queen graced the streets of London to attend the premiere of Renaissance: A Film By Beyoncé. She was seen in Leicester Square on the sparkling carpet wearing a stunning silver gown. The 'evermore' singer completed the look with her iconic red lip.

Taylor was seen flying out of Kansas City on Wednesday evening and now we know that all important destination: London.

After she was unable to make the L.A. premiere of the Renaissance film, since she was performing in Brazil, she of course had to make that over seas trip to support her long time industry bestie.

We can not get over how good Taylor looked at the Renaissance film premiere. Picture: Getty

Taylor Swift stuns at Beyoncé’s ‘RENAISSANCE’ film premiere. pic.twitter.com/bcByrjJNj0 — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) November 30, 2023

The 'Midnights' singer dominated the glittering carpet but was sure to say hi to her fans on her way.

Beyoncé and Blue Ivey were seen braving the cold London winter night on the red carpet, as fans saw Bey mouth "She's cold" to her team - just when we thought she couldn't be any more MOTHER.

The likes of Gossip Girl's Blake Lively and 'Chandelier' singer Sia also showed up to see the screening. After the premiere Beyoncé partied the night away with husband Jay-Z in a Mayfair bar.

At Taylor's film premiere she expressed that Beyoncé had been a "guiding light" to her throughout her career, and said it was "like a fairytale" to have her at the event.

Bey attended the world premiere of "Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour". Picture: Getty

“Sorry I crashed into your head…” - Taylor at the Beyoncé film premiere for Renaissance with fans! via @blessedryo pic.twitter.com/h1SsOZh2W0 — Taylor Swift Updates (@SwiftNYC) November 30, 2023

Taylor Swift attends "RENAISSANCE: A Film By Beyoncé" London Premiere. Picture: Getty

The pair have been friends since that awkward moment at the 2009 VMA's when Kanye West stole the mic off of Taylor to tell the audience "Beyoncé had the best video of all time".

Being the gracious queen that she is Bey brought Taylor back onstage to let her have her moment. The 'Renaissance' singer took home the Video of the Year award for ‘Single Ladies’ and Taylor had won the Best Female Video award for her song ‘You Belong With Me’.

Since then they have publicly supported each other from birthday parties to celebrating GRAMMY wins. Both known for making history in the way music it's no surprise that the icons find company in one another.

Beyoncé and Taylor share a hug at the 2016 GRAMMYs. Picture: Getty

Beyoncé was spotted leaving the Renaissance after party in Mayfair. Picture: Getty

Beyoncé and Taylor both signed with AMC Theatres to distribute their concert films. The 'Renaissance' movie draws back the curtain on the tour and also gives fans insight into Blue Ivey's journey to the stage.

The Queen Bey shook the BeyHive by releasing a surprise to new single at the end of the screening. The song 'MY HOUSE' is now available to stream.

The film has already debuted with a perfect score of 100% on Rotten Tomatoes - that's hard to come by, so you know it's gonna be 10/10.

