Taylor Swift is about to release 'Midnights'. Picture: Getty

Taylor Swift is weeks away from dropping a whole new album – ‘Midnights’ which will be her tenth studio album. Here’s every glimmer of information we know, from release date to track list.

In the midst of all her album re-releases, Taylor Swift made the surprise announcement that she’s got yet another album coming, a brand new creation she’s been working on through all her sleepless nights.

Taylor said the new album is “a collection of music written in the middle of the night, a journey through terrors and sweet dreams. The floors we pace and the demons we face.”

She added it’s “for all of us who have tossed and turned and decided to keep the lanterns lit and go searching – hoping that just maybe, when the clock strikes twelve… we’ll meet ourselves.”

With a track list of 13 songs, Swifties know we’re about to be hit right in the feels, but what’s on the ‘Midnights’ track list, when is it coming out and what else do we know? Here’s the complete lowdown…

Taylor Swift has written her new album about '13 sleepless nights'. Picture: Taylor Swift/Instagram

When is ‘Midnights’ coming out?

Taylor Swift’s ‘Midnights’ album is coming out on 21 October!

She made the announcement on 28 August during the MTV VMAs while accepting the award for Best Video for ‘All Too Well (10 Minute Version) (Taylor’s Version)’.

What’s on the track list for ‘Midnights’ by Taylor Swift?

Taylor hasn’t unveiled the track list for ‘Midnights’ just yet, but we do know that there’s a side A and a side B.

The first side has six tracks and the second has seven, adding up to Taylor’s lucky number; 13.

Are there any collaborations on ‘Midnights’?

Fans have a theory The 1975 will feature on Taylor’s album after the band’s manager posted and liked a tweet about a possible collab.

Jamie posted a photo of Taylor wearing the band’s merchandise alongside: “October soon come,” and went on to like a tweet asking: “Jamie are u confirming a the 1975 x Taylor Swift collab [sic].”

What has Taylor Swift said about ‘Midnights’?

When Taylor officially announced ‘Midnights’ at the VMAs she dropped an Instagram post hours later detailing where the inspiration for the album came from.

She said: “We like awake in love and in fear, in turmoil and in tears. We stare at walls and drink until they speak back. We twist in our self-made cages and pray that we aren’t – right this minute – about to make some fateful life-altering mistake.”

Taylor’s new songs are inspired by the ‘terror and dreams’ she’s experienced at night, telling the stories ‘of 13 sleepless nights scattered throughout my life’.

