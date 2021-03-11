Who Is Performing With Taylor Swift At The Grammys? Get To Know Aaron Dessner & Jack Antonoff

Taylor Swift's longtime collaborators include Jack Antonoff and Aaron Dessner. Picture: Getty

By Kathryn Knight

Taylor Swift will be joined by ‘Folklore’ and ‘Evermore’ collaborators Aaron Dessner and Jack Antonoff for her Grammys performance.

The Grammys 2021 performers list is a big one this year and Taylor Swift, 31, is just one of the huge names on the line-up.

Taylor will be joined on stage with songwriters and musicians Aaron Dessner, 44, and Jack Antonoff, 36, who the ‘Willow’ singer worked with closely on her last two surprise quarantine albums; ‘Folklore’ and ‘Evermore'.

Taylor has worked with Jack for years and he’s helped produce a number of her hit songs, including ‘Look What You Made Me Do’, I Don’t Wanna Live Forever’ featuring Zayn and Tay's 2019 album ‘Lover’.

Her collaboration with Aaron Dessner is a more recent relationship after the pair met years ago and vowed to one day work together – a goal which came true last year!

Musician Aaron Dessner of the band The National. Picture: Getty

Aaron Dessner and Taylor Swift

Aaron is best known for being a member of rock band The National, who Taylor life-long fan of.

She was seen hanging out backstage at one of the group’s concerts in June 2019 and in April 2020 she reached out to Aaron to see if he wanted to work with her on her quarantine project; ‘Folklore’.

Aaron has also worked with The Mumford and Sons and is one half of indie duo Big Red Machine, with Bon Iver’s Justin Vernon.

Jack Antonoff has worked with Taylor Swift for many years. Picture: Getty

Jack Antonoff and Taylor Swift

Jack has been a long-time collaborator with Taylor, co-producing some of her biggest songs including her album ‘1989’ and most notably its hit ‘Out of the Woods’.

He was also a member of pop-rock band Fun and has worked with Lorde, Carly Rae Jepsen, Troye Sivan, Julia Michaels and tons more of some of the biggest names in pop.

In 2020 Taylor got Jack involved in her top-secret quarantine project ‘Folklore’, which gave us songs such as ‘Cardigan’, ‘August’ and ‘Betty’.

