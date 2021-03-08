Grammys 2021: Full List Of Who’s Performing – Including Harry Styles & Billie Eilish

8 March 2021, 12:58

Billie Eilish and Doja Cat are among the Grammys 2021 performers
Billie Eilish and Doja Cat are among the Grammys 2021 performers. Picture: Getty

By Kathryn Knight

The full line-up for who is performing at the Grammys 2021 has been announced, and it includes Taylor Swift, Doja Cat and Harry Styles.

The Grammys 2021 will take place on 14 March, with a line-up of some of the biggest names in the music industry, including Megan Thee Stallion, Harry Styles and Cardi B, set to take to the stage.

A string of artists will be coming together, in a Covid-safe way, to celebrate another year of music that united us, so it’s no wonder they’ve roped in some of the hottest talents.

GRAMMY 2021 Nominations Including Harry Styles, Taylor Swift And Dua Lipa

Here’s the list of who the Grammys have announced is performing at the 2021 ceremony:

Megan Thee Stallion is performing at the Grammys 2021
Megan Thee Stallion is performing at the Grammys 2021. Picture: Getty

Who's performing at the Grammys 2021?

- Bad Bunny

- Black Pumas

- Cardi B

- BTS

- Brandi Carlile

- DaBaby

- Doja Cat

- Billie Eilish

- Mickey Guyton

- Haim

- Brittany Howard

- Miranda Lambert

- Lil Baby

- Dua Lipa

- Chris Martin

- John Mayer

- Megan Thee Stallion

- Maren Morris

- Post Malone

- Roddy Ricch

- Harry Styles

- Taylor Swift

BTS are taking to the Grammys' stage
BTS are taking to the Grammys' stage. Picture: Getty
Taylor Swift is nominated for six Grammys and will perform
Taylor Swift is nominated for six Grammys and will perform. Picture: Getty

Among the performers, Taylor, Dua and Roddy Ricch are nominated for six awards each.

The ceremony will be held at the Staples Centre in LA on Sunday, with organisers calling the event ‘part Grammys, part Abbey Road studio session.'

