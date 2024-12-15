Will there be a Capital's Jingle Bell Ball in 2025?

15 December 2024, 17:00

Is Capital's Jingle Bell Ball returning in 2025?
Is Capital's Jingle Bell Ball returning in 2025? Picture: Global

By Abbie Reynolds

Is Capital's Jingle Bell Ball returning in 2025? Here's what we can tell you...

Still buzzing after watching Capital's Jingle Bell Ball 2024 at The O2, or on Global Player or on ITV? So are we, so we know it's only natural you want to know if we plan to do it all over again next year.

In 2024 the UK's biggest Christmas party was a spectacular show of vocals, dancing, huge tunes and flame throwers. Well, only one flame thrower - thanks Joel Corry.

The world's biggest pop stars including Katy Perry, Ella Henderson, Coldplay, Tom Grennan and so many more all got together to put on the biggest show of the year.

With our next huge party coming in the summer with Capital's Summertime Ball in 2025, will #CapitalJBB be making a comeback too?

Tom Grennan and Jimmy Hill backstage at Capital's Jingle Bell Ball
Tom Grennan and Jimmy Hill backstage at Capital's Jingle Bell Ball 2024. Picture: Global

Will there be a Capital's Jingle Bell Ball 2025?

Yes, we couldn't turn down the opportunity to throw the UK's biggest Christmas party with a stellar lineup and tens of thousands of you!

Make sure you're listening to Capital on Global Player so you never miss details about when and where we're hosting Capital's Jingle Bell Ball in 2025.

In Autumn Capital Breakfast will be releasing all the deets like usual, including the lineup for the show.

Can I get tickets to Capital's Jingle Bell Ball 2025?

No yet! It's far too early for that but keep tuning into Capital on Global Player because eventually we'll be giving you all the information on how to get tickets to #CapitalJBB '25.

Coldplay performing on stage at Capital's Jingle Bell Ball 2024
Coldplay performing on stage at Capital's Jingle Bell Ball 2024. Picture: David Fisher/Shutterstock for Global

