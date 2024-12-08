Every iconic moment from Capital’s Jingle Bell Ball 2024
8 December 2024, 01:31
Here's a round-up of all the most iconic Jingle Bell Ball 2024 moments, from Perrie's first 'Christmas Magic' performance to Coldplay's phenomenal setlist.
The first night of Capital’s Jingle Bell Ball 2024 was a night to remember with Perrie singing her brand-new track 'Christmas Magic' and Teddy Swims' nostalgic throwback, right down to Coldplay's spectacular setlist.
16,000 fans filed into The O2 arena on Saturday December 7th to watch the star-studded lineup including Coldplay, Teddy Swims, Perrie, Ella Henderson, Sigala, Tom Grennan and more.
Everything came together like a Christmas miracle so it was hard to pick the stand-out moments but here's a recap of some of the best bits we never want to forget!
Tom Grennan kicked off Capital's Jingle Bell Ball as the first performer on night one
Tom Grennan got the party started by performing all his favourite hits like 'Higher' and 'Little Bit Of Love.'
Clean Bandit's Grace Chatto rocked out on a mirror ball'd cello!
Clean Bandit won over the audience at Capital's Jingle Bell Ball as soon as Grace Chatto walked on stage with her bedazzled mirror ball cello.
Sigala lit up the O2 during 'Lasting Lover'
Sigala's performance peaked when he turned his own phone torch on and held up it up during his track 'Lasting Lover,' encouraging the entire arena to do so as well.
The O2 was set alight.
Teddy Swims performed 'You're Still The One' by Shania Twain in a nostalgic throwback
Teddy Swims performed a heartfelt cover of 'You're Still The One' by Shania Twain. The song was one of the covers he uploaded on YouTube during the pandemic that kick-started his career back in the day.
Perrie sang her holiday track 'Christmas Magic' for the first time
Perrie performed her Christmas track 'Christmas Magic' in an intimate acoustic performance for fans earlier in the month. However, Capital's Jingle Bell Ball was Perrie's first time performing the track for a huge arena.
Chris Martin brought the arena to tears playing Coldplay's all-time hit 'Viva La Vida'
I've got something in my eye, I swear! Playing songs from across their entire discography - from 'Paradise' and 'A Sky Full of Stars' to 'We Pray' out of their newest album.
But it was when Chris Martin sang their 2008 hit 'Viva La Vida' he truly got everyone in the arena up on their feet.
