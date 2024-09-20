Exclusive

Tom Grennan Chats Iconic ‘Gillette’ Song And Gives Jordan North A Shave

20 September 2024, 08:49 | Updated: 20 September 2024, 09:31

Tom Grennan gives Jordan North ‘the BEST shave a man can get!’

By Kathryn Knight

Yep, you read that correctly, Tom Grennan shaved Jordan North’s beard off live on Capital Breakfast.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Tom Grennan’s song for the latest Gillette advert has absolutely blown up, so much so that he released it as a single last week.

So when Tom popped into the Capital studio to promote his new song ‘Higher’, we had to ask him about the Gillette song that became a genuine anthem this summer.

Recalling when he first recorded the new song, Tom said: “I didn’t think anybody was gonna know it was me.”

Chris Stark added: “I remember it came out during the Euros and I thought it was gonna be the new ‘Three Lions’.

Tom Grennan shaved Jordan North live on Capital Breakfast
Tom Grennan shaved Jordan North live on Capital Breakfast. Picture: Global

So, to mark jut how big his Gillette song has become, with the iconic line: “You’re the best – the best a man can get!” Sian and Chris asked Tom to give Jordan, who’s been growing his prized beard for four years, a clean shave!

The results of Jordan’s shave were revealed on Capital Breakfast, leaving Chris and Sian shocked by his new baby face.

Jordan North was shocked by his new baby face
Jordan North was shocked by his new baby face. Picture: Global

During his Capital Breakfast interview Tom also chatted about his new song, ‘Higher’, and his upcoming album. He said: “This song is like a very good introduction to what the album is going to be. The whole album, you’re going to be very surprised of where I’ve gone to, but this is a fun song and when you listen to it I want everybody to feel like they can do whatever they want to do.”

Asked where he takes his inspiration from, Tom shared: “It’s amazing to see how music connects. My influences from this new music; Robbie Williams, George Michael, Bruno Mars. I’m trying to bring that energy into what I’m doing. I remember seeing Robbie Williams with my mum when I was 10 and I remember going, ‘that performance! I wanna do that.’”

Listen live to Capital, and catch up on any shows you missed, on Global Player.

