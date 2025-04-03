What is SKYLRK? Justin Bieber looks set to launch his streetwear brand

Justin Bieber looks set to launch his streetwear brand. Picture: Getty / Instagram

By Abbie Reynolds

Justin Bieber has teased the launch of his brand SKYLRK.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Following a few weeks of questionable antics on social media, Justin Bieber looks set to finally launch his streetwear brand SKYLRK.

According to reports 'SKYLRK' was founded in 2023 by Justin and Neima Khaila, who founded the clothing brand Pink Dolphin. In 2018, Justin declared 'SKYLARK TYLARK' his alter ego and now seven years later he's teasing SKYLARK the brand.

On his Instagram he has shared a sneak peak at hoodies, shorts, hats, sunglasses and even phone cases and popsockets for his new brand. The brand is reportedly also set to cover categories of footwear, t-shirts and jackets.

Read more: Justin Bieber shares precious moments with son Jack Blues Bieber

Justin Bieber teases Skylrk on his Instagram. Picture: Instagram

Justin has shared most of the sneak peak's with no comment but in one post he included the chef emoji, suggesting 'somthing's cooking'. And in another he simply tagged the Instagram account for SKYLARK.

The 'Baby' singer and Neima have both changed their Instagram profile pictures to the SKYLARK logo and since the official SKYLARK Instagram went live it's already amassed 96.8K followers, and that will likely skyrocket as others start to catch on.

Excitement from fans is already high for the brand with one commenting: "Oh baby !!! Cannot wait" And another adding: "I can't wait to see all about Skylrk! The colors are so beautiful. You did a great job!" A third said: "Neeeeedddd/wantttt/loveeeee"

In 2018, Justin shared a photo of him and Bella Thorne saying: "Meet SKYLARK TYLARK (my alter ego) FT @bellathorne"

This comes after fans have been concerned by Justin's moves online as he's been spam posting on Instagram and even went live the other day seemingly teasing new music but saying nothing.

His social media behaviour has also added more fuel to the never-ending rumours that he and his wife Hailey Bieber are on bad terms. The star shared a picture of Hailey on his Instagram story with a song called 'Jezebel' playing over the top.

As well as this Hailey appeared to unfollow Justin on Instagram just days ago but she has claimed it was simply a glitch. Commenting on a TikTok about her unfollowing Justin, Hailey said: "It’s a glitch. Didn’t unfollow him. Hope this helps!"

The same thing happen not long ago where Justin appeared to unfollow Hailey but he claimed he was "hacked".

Currently the SKYLRK website looks set to drop some news as it asks for name, email address and phone number.

Read more celebrity news: