Which Love Island All Stars 2025 couples are still together?

Here's who's still together from the All Stars 2025 cast. Picture: Instagram

By Abbie Reynolds

Love Island All Stars season 2 may have come to an end, but have any of the couples? Here's who's still together from the All Stars 2025 cast.

An All Stars series has graced UK Love Island fans for the second year in a row, with veteran islanders like Marcel Somerville, Curtis Pritchard and Scott Thomas all joining the Love Island All Stars 2025 cast.

There were exes, scandals, bombshells and feuds but out of all of that came the loved-up winners Casey O'Gorman and Gabby Allen, with Grace Jackson and Luca Bish less than 3% of the public vote behind them.

Throughout the dumpings only three couples with connections were sent home together: Marcel and Olivia Hawkins, Montel McKenzie and Kaz Crossley, and Harriett Blackmore and Ronnie Vint. They were all thrown back into the real world to see if what they had could stand the test of reality.

The five couples who made it to the final were Catherine Agbaje and Omar Nyame, Ekin-Su and Curtis Pritchard, Elma Pazar and Sammy Root, Luca and Grace, and winners Casey and Gabby. So, have any of the finalists called it quits already? Here's what we know.

Which Love Island All Stars series 2 couples are still together?

Casey and Gabby won Love Island All Stars 2. Picture: Shutterstock

Are Casey O'Gorman and Gabby Allen still together?

Yes, currently the winners are in a very happy love bubble and even revealed plans to go on holiday to the Maldives to celebrate each other.

Announcing their return to social media, Gabby wrote on Instagram: "GUESS WHOS BACK Ahhhh I can’t put into words how shocked, happy, grateful & overwhelmed I feel right now! We can’t thank you enough for voting for us as your winners, it means the world to us and we’re eternally grateful @loveisland

"What an amazing experience and I found what I was looking for @caseyogorman"

Casey shared her post and said he was in his "Lover boy era".

Relationship status: Exclusive

Gabby and Casey after the All Stars final. Picture: Instagram

Luca and Grace were the runners-up on Love Island All Stars 2. Picture: Shutterstock

Are Grace Jackson and Luca Bish still together?

At the time of writing, they are still very much an item. With Grace hailing from Manchester and Luca living in Brighton there were concerns over the distance but, talking to her Dad, Grace revealed she had plans to move to London anyway so hopefully they'll make it work!

When they got their phones back, Grace shared a picture of them on her Instagram story and said: "We got our phones back last night and we couldn't be more grateful for all the love and support! Thank you so much - it truly means the world to us. Back to the UK we go."

Similarly, Luca shared a picture, joking that Grace was 'under the thumb' and said: "Back to the UK we go, thank you for all the love and support - excited for this next chapter [red heart]"

Relationship status: Pending boyfriend and girlfriend

Grace and Luca after the All Stars final. Picture: Instagram

Ekin-Su and Curtis came third on Love Island All Stars 2. Picture: Shutterstock

Are Curtis Pritchard and Ekin-Su Cülcüloğlu still together?

Yes, Ekin and Curtis are still together after they left the show as boyfriend and girlfriend. After being coupled up almost the entire time, the pair made it to third place and seem to still be going strong.

Even on the plane journey home, they shared some loved-up snaps looking like they were relaxing into a real life relationship. Ekin shared a video of Curtis saving her number in her phone.

Ekin squealed, "he's finally saved my number," as she showed him typing in 'My Little One' into his contacts. Adorbs!

Relationship status: Boyfriend and girlfriend

Ekin-Su and Curtis after the All Stars final. Picture: Instagram

Omar and Catherine came fourth on Love Island All Stars 2. Picture: Shutterstock

Are Omar Nyame and Catherine Agbaje still together?

Yep! By the looks of things everything is going great for Catherine and Omar since leaving the villa. Ekin-Su even got a snap of them asleep during the flight home and they adorably have their hands intertwined with Catherine's head on Omar's shoulder.

Since leaving the villa, they have shared some super sweet selfies, showing just how happy they are together. Speaking on his Instagram stories, Omar said: "I can't wait to be back in London with Catherine."

Relationship status: Exclusive

Omar and Catherine after the All Stars final. Picture: Instagram

Elma and Sammy came fifth on Love Island All Stars 2. Picture: Shutterstock

Are Elma Pazar and Sammy Root still together?

Yes, the TOWIE turned Love Island power couple are still very much an item after finding each other, again, on All Stars.

After leaving the villa, Sammy shared a picture of them at dinner on his Instagram story with the caption: "Just a quick message to say a massive thank you from myself and @elmapazra for and everyone of you that voted, it means the world to us and we cannot wait to carry on out journey."

Relationship status: Exclusive

Elma and Sammy after the All Stars final. Picture: Instagram

