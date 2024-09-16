Exclusive

Jonas Brothers On Why UK Crowds Are So Good And Their Love For British Radio

16 September 2024, 20:15 | Updated: 16 September 2024, 20:20

Jonas Brothers on their EPIC 'Five Albums, One Night' tour & loving UK fans!

By Abbie Reynolds

The Jonas Brothers stopped by Capital during their 'Five Albums. One Night' tour and revealed why they love the UK so much.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

During their 'Five Albums. One Night' tour the Jonas Brothers joined Capital's Jimmy Hill where they chatted all about their new and old music as well as playing the '5 second rule' game.

Nick, Joe and Kevin were happy to divulge on their latest world tour, with Jimmy asking: "What's great about a UK audience? Does it feel different playing in the UK to other places?"

"Music lovers reside in the UK, in London specifically," said Nick. "You really feel there's a deep care for the music in a way that for a songwriter and musician just means the world."

The Jonas Brothers will be taking over The O2, London on September 16th and 17th which Nick noted as extra special since he celebrates his birthday on the 16th.

The Jonas Brother's played the '5 second rule'
The Jonas Brother's played the '5 second rule'. Picture: Global

Nick also revealed how he heard Capital playing their hit song 'Waffle House' while out and about and he had an adorable reaction to how it made him feel.

"The thought that I had when it happened was that I love British radio. It's so different than the US, not saying that it's bad, it's just the way it sounds," he started.

"The songs just sound crunchier and more punchy and it just sounds really good... I was like, 'Man you guys just have it dialled' - whatever the settings are."

If - like Nick Jonas - you're a huge British radio fan take yourself over to Global Player where you can listen and catch up to Capital, plus you can watch the Jonas Brothers' interviews in full.

Shop our merch

More News

See more More News

Bridgerton season 4 cast list appears to confirm three character departures

Bridgerton Season 4 Cast List Appears To Hint At Three Character Departures

TV & Film

Inside Joey King and Sabrina Carpenter's friendship

Inside Sabrina Carpenter And Joey King’s Friendship

Bridgerton season 4: When will it be released?

Bridgerton Season 4: Release Date, Cast, Plot, Spoilers And News

TV & Film

Bridgerton boss Jess Brownell confirmed two-year wait for season 4

Bridgerton Boss Confirms Season 4 Won't Air Until 2026

TV & Film

Emma Hernan sets record straight after Nicole Young's 'Married Man' rumour

Selling Sunset's Emma Hernan Reveals Truth Behind 'Affair With Married Man' Rumour

Selling Sunset

How long have Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco been dating?

Selena Gomez And Benny Blanco Dating Timeline – How They Met And Every Milestone Since

Exclusive Videos

See more Exclusive Videos

Glen Powell, Daisy Edgar-Jones and Anthony Ramos take on a chaotic mystery interview

Twisters' Glen Powell, Daisy Edgar-Jones and Anthony Ramos Take On A Chaotic Mystery Interview

TV & Film

Kehlani Breaks Down Every Song On 'Crash' Track By Track | Making The Album

Kehlani Breaks Down Every Song On 'Crash' Track By Track | Making The Album

House of The Dragon's Emma D'Arcy & Olivia Cooke Answer Chaotic Questions About The Show

House Of The Dragon's Emma D'Arcy & Olivia Cooke Talk Sex Scenes And Fan Edit Song Requests

TV & Film

Rob Brydon sings Sabrina Carpenter lyrics

Rob Brydon Sings Sabrina Carpenter Lyrics As Uncle Bryn From Gavin & Stacey

House Of The Dragon Cast vs. 'The Most Impossible House Of The Dragon Quiz'

House Of The Dragon Cast vs. 'The Most Impossible House Of The Dragon Quiz'

TV & Film

Inside Out 2's Amy Poehler vs. 'The Most Impossible Amy Poehler Quiz'

Inside Out 2's Amy Poehler vs. 'The Most Impossible Amy Poehler Quiz'

TV & Film

More Features

Some Beliebers think Justin Bieber's 'Ghost' is about his ex Selena Gomez.

What Justin Bieber ‘Ghost’ Is Really About As Fans Think Lyrics Are About Ex Selena Gomez

Rihanna has been in some high-profile relationships

Rihanna’s Dating History: From Her Ex-Boyfriends To A$AP Rocky

Rihanna

Tom Holland and Zendaya are the best of friends as well as boyfriend and girlfriend

Tom Holland And Zendaya’s Complete Relationship Timeline

Olivia Rodrigo dated Ethan Wacker before rumoured ex Joshua Bassett

Olivia Rodrigo’s Dating History & Ex Boyfriends From Zack Bia To Joshua Bassett

One Direction went on a hiatus in 2016

How Old Are One Direction Now? Ages Of Harry Styles, Niall Horan, Louis Tomlinson, Liam Payne And Zayn Malik

One Direction

Billie Eilish is super private about her love life

Billie Eilish’s Dating History, Her Ex-Boyfriends From Brandon ‘Q’ Adams To Jesse Rutherford
Little Mix Press Image

Everything You Need To Know About Little Mix, From Boyfriends To Their Original Name

News

Dua Lipa

Who Is Dua Lipa? Everything You Need To Know About The 'Future Nostalgia' Star

Dua Lipa

Featured Artists

See more Featured Artists

Ed Sheeran

Ariana Grande

Harry Styles

Rihanna

Justin Bieber

Taylor Swift

Stormzy

Billie Eilish

Lewis Capaldi

Aitch

TV & Films

After

Married At First Sight UK

Love Island

Only Murders in the Building

The Kardashians

Big Brother 2023

Bridgerton

Selling Sunset

Featured Podcasts

Making The Album

My Therapist Ghosted Me

Reel Talk with Honey & Jonathan Ross

Closet Confessions

The Osbournes Podcast

Pop Culture with Chanté Joseph

Featured Playlists

Hottest Hits

Acoustic Hits

K-Pop

Fresh Music Friday

Throwback Hits