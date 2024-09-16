On Air Now
The Capital Late Show with Sonny Jay 10pm - 1am
16 September 2024, 20:15 | Updated: 16 September 2024, 20:20
Jonas Brothers on their EPIC 'Five Albums, One Night' tour & loving UK fans!
The Jonas Brothers stopped by Capital during their 'Five Albums. One Night' tour and revealed why they love the UK so much.
During their 'Five Albums. One Night' tour the Jonas Brothers joined Capital's Jimmy Hill where they chatted all about their new and old music as well as playing the '5 second rule' game.
Nick, Joe and Kevin were happy to divulge on their latest world tour, with Jimmy asking: "What's great about a UK audience? Does it feel different playing in the UK to other places?"
"Music lovers reside in the UK, in London specifically," said Nick. "You really feel there's a deep care for the music in a way that for a songwriter and musician just means the world."
The Jonas Brothers will be taking over The O2, London on September 16th and 17th which Nick noted as extra special since he celebrates his birthday on the 16th.
Nick also revealed how he heard Capital playing their hit song 'Waffle House' while out and about and he had an adorable reaction to how it made him feel.
"The thought that I had when it happened was that I love British radio. It's so different than the US, not saying that it's bad, it's just the way it sounds," he started.
"The songs just sound crunchier and more punchy and it just sounds really good... I was like, 'Man you guys just have it dialled' - whatever the settings are."
If - like Nick Jonas - you're a huge British radio fan take yourself over to Global Player where you can listen and catch up to Capital, plus you can watch the Jonas Brothers' interviews in full.