All The Ways You Can Listen To Capital Chill

Capital Chill. Picture: Global

Here are all the ways you can listen to Capital Chill.

1. Online via Global Player's Website

2. Via the Global Player mobile app

3. On Smart Speakers

4. On DAB Digital and Radio

1. How To Listen To Capital Chill Online

Head to CapitalChill.co.uk which will take you to Global Player to hear the live radio stream. It's a free and easy online listening service and you can even listen back to the last 7 days of radio shows with our catchup service from your ultimate faves!



There’s also much more on Global Player including exclusive podcasts and playlists from across our sister stations including Capital XTRA, Capital Dance, Heart, Radio X, LBC, Smooth and Classic FM.

2. How To Listen To Capital Chill via Global Player Mobile App

Download and install our free Global Player app, swipe to Capital Chill and get listening on the go! Whether you want to access free live radio, podcasts, expertly-curated playlists or just catch up on your favourite shows - it's all in one place, wherever you are.



Want to learn more about Global Player and the Global family of brands including Capital XTRA, Capital Dance, Heart, Radio X, LBC, Smooth and Classic FM? Check it out here.



Download Global Player from Google Play (Android)

Download Global Player from the App Store (iPhone and iPad).

3. How To Listen To Capital Chill On Smart Speakers

Listen To Capital Chill on Alexa. Picture: Global

Just say 'Alexa, Play Capital Chill' to listen live via the Capital Alexa skill. Use the Alexa app to grant location permissions, and it'll automatically find your nearest Capital station.

Want to catchup on the last 7 days of radio for free? You can listen back to your favourite presenters using the new Global Player skill! Just ask for a show and a date, then sit back & relax!

Find out more about Global Player on Alexa.

Listen To Capital On Google Home & Assistant. . Picture: Global

How To Listen To Capital Chill On Google Home & Google Assistant

Just say ''Ok Google, Play Capital Chill”.



You can also ask for your nearest Capital station (e.g. 'Ok Google, play Capital Manchester.').

Listen To Capital Chill On Apple Homepod & Siri. Picture: Global. Picture: Global

How To Listen To Capital Chill On Apple HomePod & Siri

Just say 'Hey Siri, Play Capital Chill.’

You can also ask Siri on your iPhone or iPad to play Capital via the Global Player App or Apple Music.

Listen To Capital Chill On Sonos. Picture: Global

How To Listen To Capital Chill On Sonos

You can now listen to Capital Chill on your Sonos smart speaker. Add 'Global Player' as a music source in your Sonos app, and enjoy free live radio, as well as expertly curated music playlists to suit every mood.

Or if you’d simply like to listen live, search for the station within the new Sonos Radio section in the Sonos app.



Listen to Capital Chill on DAB digital radio right across the UK on on DAB Digital Radio (D2), on the Global Player app, at globalplayer.com and on your smart speaker (“play Capital Chill”)