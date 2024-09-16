Watch The Jonas Brothers Join Us For A Very British Pub Lunch

Jonas Brothers caught up with Capital Breakfast over a pint. Picture: Global

By Kathryn Knight

The Jonas Brothers made sure to immerse themselves in British culture when they joined us for a pub lunch.

Jordan North, Chris Stark and Siân Welby decided to do things a little differently on Capital Breakfast this week, taking their interview with the Jonas Brothers to a pub round the corner from the studio.

Nick, Joe and Kevin Jonas joined us at The Devonshire in Soho for a very British pub lunch, catching up with Jordan, Chris and Sian over crisps, sandwiches and a pint. They also played darts, sang together on piano and tried to split the G...

The boys wasted no time in trying the pub delicacies, including pickled onions which Joe tucked right into.

Chris asked the boys why they think pub culture isn’t quite the same thing in the US and Joe responded: “Hopefully we’ll start a trend eventually. I’m not sure, trying to find a pub open before noon is rare – a bar.”

Nick Jonas got on the piano with Sian Welby. Picture: Global

Nick added “New York, Boston, some of the old American cities you definitely have legacy bars but it’s very different to pub culture.”

Chris asked where is the best location for the trio to come up with ideas and the ‘Waffle House’ singers revealed some of their best ideas come while they’re in a pub or ‘sitting around’.

Joe revealed: “We come up with a lot of ideas in pubs, in transit, on planes and trains when we’re sitting about. We’ve written songs on corners of streets, so, it just depends.”

Nick chimed in: “A golf course is a good place for it too.”

Jordan North and Joe Jonas caught up over a pint of Guinness. Picture: Global

The brothers also discussed which ‘idol’ they’d love to go to the pub with.

Joe immediately replied: “Liam Gallagher. Why not? It’d be amazing. He’d refuse it but I’d love that.”

He then revealed that he did however send his brother Noel a drink once.

“I bought his brother a pint once but it was from afar, I was like, ‘can you just say it’s from that Jonas f***** on the other side of the bar?’ And the bartender said ‘ok’ and he went over and told me exactly what he said and all he did was,” Joe said, re-enacting Noel’s nod from across the bar.

The trio also played darts, had a sing-along on piano, tried to 'split the G' and read out their latest text exchange.

Watch our full video of Jonas Brothers' very British pub lunch on Global Player now.