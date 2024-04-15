Get To Know Jordan North, Host Of The All New Capital Breakfast Show

Jordan North answered some cringe questions for our 'get to know' video. Picture: Global

Jordan North made sure to introduce himself to the Capital audience, complete with a rendition of ‘Simply The Best’.

Jordan North is getting to know the Capital studio and simultaneously listeners are getting to know Jordan, so it was only right we filmed a little ‘get to know’ with the new host.

As well as a stunning rendition of ‘Simply The Best’, one of Jordan’s favourite songs, he also shared the biggest misconceptions about him, gave us a glimpse into the most expensive items he’s ever bought and shared an insight into what’s in his deleted pictures folder – yep you read that right.

Yes, we went right into the nitty gritty, including his very specific breakfast order – a unique kind of bacon roll – that’ll keep him energised for all those early starts.

The all new Capital Breakfast show with Jordan North airs Monday to Friday 6am to 10am.

