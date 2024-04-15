Get To Know Jordan North, Host Of The All New Capital Breakfast Show

15 April 2024, 17:10

Jordan North answered some cringe questions for our 'get to know' video
Jordan North answered some cringe questions for our 'get to know' video. Picture: Global

Jordan North made sure to introduce himself to the Capital audience, complete with a rendition of ‘Simply The Best’.

Jordan North is getting to know the Capital studio and simultaneously listeners are getting to know Jordan, so it was only right we filmed a little ‘get to know’ with the new host.

As well as a stunning rendition of ‘Simply The Best’, one of Jordan’s favourite songs, he also shared the biggest misconceptions about him, gave us a glimpse into the most expensive items he’s ever bought and shared an insight into what’s in his deleted pictures folder – yep you read that right.

Watch ‘Everything you need to know about Capital Breakfast's new host Jordan North’ on Global Player.

Yes, we went right into the nitty gritty, including his very specific breakfast order – a unique kind of bacon roll – that’ll keep him energised for all those early starts.

Everything you need to know about Capital Breakfast's new host Jordan North 😳

The all new Capital Breakfast show with Jordan North airs Monday to Friday 6am to 10am.

You can watch ‘Everything you need to know about Capital Breakfast's new host Jordan North’ on Global Player now.

