Greggs And Capital Breakfast Launch ‘The Jordan’ Bacon Roll

11 April 2024, 15:34

Jordan North and Greggs have launched 'The Jordan'
Jordan North and Greggs have launched 'The Jordan'. Picture: Global

Our brand new Capital Breakfast host Jordan North has had his favourite breakfast combo added to shelves in Greggs, for a limited time only.

Following Jordan North’s divisive admission that his favourite kind of bacon roll is one slathered with not just ketchup but brown sauce and mustard too, Greggs delivered Jordan his very own one-of-a-kind bacon roll.

And after overwhelming customer demand, Chris Stark called on Greggs’ CEO Rosin Currie to launch ‘The Jordan’ in five shops across the UK this Friday 12th April.

‘The Jordan’ will be available for a limited time only, so make sure to grab one before they sell out!

It comes after host of the All New Capital Breakfast show Jordan declared his love for his bizarre breakfast of choice, confessing his favourite way to enjoy a bacon roll is one with mustard, ketchup and brown sauce.

'The Jordan' is available in five stores across the UK while stocks last
'The Jordan' is available in five stores across the UK while stocks last. Picture: Global

He said the sauce combination ‘changed his life’ when he tried it 12 years ago, urging other listeners ‘don’t knock it ’til you’ve tried it.’

And when we put out a poll on Instagram asking fans to have their say, 76% of listeners voted, ‘you’ve got to be joking’ when asked about trying ‘The Jordan’, with only 24% agreeing with the bizarre sauce combo.

While Sian marked the combo 5/10, Chris gave it 8.5/10 and decided to call upon Greggs CEO to take the roll nationwide.

On Thursday Greggs announced ‘The Jordan’ will be available in five shops across the UK on Friday 12th April.

From 8am-11am each of the shops will be giving away 100 of ‘The Jordan’ bacon rolls for FREE, while stocks last.

Here’s where you can get them:

  • 73-75 Grainger Street, Newcastle upon Tyne, NE1 5JE
  • 1 Leicester Square, London, WC2H 7NA
  • 34 Queen Street, Cardiff, CF10 2BY
  • Charter Walk Shopping Centre, 31 The Lower Mall, Burnley, BB11 1BA
  • U3B, Bullring Shopping Centre, Lower Mall, Birmingham, B5 4BA

