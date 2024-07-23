Is Lady Gaga Performing At The Olympics?

Is Lady Gaga performing at the Olympic Games 2024? Picture: Getty

By Abbie Reynolds

Will Lady Gaga be performing at the Olympic Games Paris 2024? Fans are convinced she is, here's what we know.

Lady Gaga has been teasing her comeback and now fans think her massive return to music could happen in one of the most iconic ways, as she's been seen in Paris ahead of the Olympic Games 2024.

At the end of the Gaga Chromatica Ball film premiere in LA, Lady Gaga confirmed her seventh studio album was on its when when the movie ended and a brand new song played over the words, “LG7. Gaga returns."

In the past, icons like Kylie Minogue, Stevie Wonder, George Michael and many more have performed at the Olympics closing and opening ceremonies and with it not known who's set to perform this year, all eyes are on Gaga.

So, new music is on the way from the 'Shallow' singer but is she performing at the 2024 Olympics?

Lady Gaga was waving to fans on July 22, 2024 in Paris. Picture: Getty

It has not been confirmed that Lady Gaga is performing at the 2024 Olympic Games in Paris. However, fans are convinced she is after she was seen in the French capital, at a piano and coming out of a hotel the week of the opening ceremony.

One fan, took to TikTok to say: "Lady Gaga has just been spotted in Paris, supposedly practicing for a performance at the Olympic Games. We don't know if she's opening the ceremony, closing the ceremony or just performing in some way.

"And considering she has been teasing new music for ages, could we expect a brand new single at the Olympics Games?"

The 'Little Monsters' are sure that she will performing in Paris in some form and since she has been known to cover Édith Piaf's 'La Vie en Rose' many times before it's believed she'll sing this.

The Olympics kick off on Friday 26th July and Gaga was seen waving to fans in Paris on Monday 22nd July.

Gaga was also seen with a white grand piano on the river Seine, which has recently been cleaned to support aquatic sports taking place in the Games.

There's a lot of support for the possibility of Gaga performing at the Olympics with many saying the rumoured performance would be iconic, and we'd have to agree.

