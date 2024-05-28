All The Details On Lady Gaga's New Music

By Abbie Reynolds

Is Lady Gaga releasing new music? Yep! Here's everything you need to know about LG7 the album from its release date to tracklist.

In November 2023, 'Bad Romance' singer Lady Gaga started LG7 rumours after she was papped leaving a restaurant with Black Eyed Peas singer will.i.am. The pair were carrying huge folders under their arms and it smelt like new music.

Then Gaga seemed to confirm the new music rumours in a series of new Instagram posts where she is seen working over a piano with the caption: 'Tik tok tik tok'

Now, she has dropped a major clue in her Gaga Chromatica Ball film which she premiered in LA this May...

Although she has dropped some collaborations and an anniversary album in recent years, Gaga hasn't released a new album since 'Chromatica' in 2020 and this recent hiatus has her fans itching for new music.

It looks like Lady Gaga is working on a new project. Picture: Getty

Is Lady Gaga releasing new music?

Yep, LG7 is on it's way... At the end of the Gaga Chromatica Ball film premiere in LA Lady Gaga confirmed her seventh studio album was on its when when the movie ended and a brand new song played over the words, “LG7. Gaga returns."

Lady Gaga teased new music earlier in the year when she shared pictures teasing her working in the studio. In a couple of posts on Instagram the 'Born This Way' singer is seen working over a piano. She captioned one of the posts: 'Tik tok tik tok.'

This came after rumours of new music emerged back in November 2023. Fans were convinced that Gaga was working on new music after she left a restaurant with singer and music producer will.i.am carrying large folders. The pair worked on her ARTPOP song 'Fashion!' in 2013, so it's very likely will.i.am has helped her with this upcoming album.

As well as being the founder of the Black Eyed Peas, will.i.am is a songwriter and producer who has worked with the likes of Justin Bieber, Britney Spears, Miley Cyrus and Rihanna - to name a few.

Lady Gaga is seen on set with Joaquin Phoenix for "Joker: Folie a Deux". Picture: Getty

This is a much welcomed return to music from the star who has recently been focused on her acting career. After the success of her role in A The Star Is Born Gaga went on to star in American Horror Story and now she is playing Harley Quinn in the sequel to Todd Phillips' Joker.

The 'Shallow' singer did release new music in 2023, as she collabed with The Rolling Stones for 'Sweet Sounds of Heaven'. In an interview explaining how the song came about The Rolling Stones' Mick Jagger dropped news that proved that Gaga was working on solo music at the time.

Speaking to Associated Press in January, Mick said: “We’ve done shows with her before and we were doing this song that I wrote on the piano, this kind of gospel-y song and she was in the next door studio.

"She said, ‘Can I come down?’ and she came down and she joined in and we sung together and we went in the next day and tidied up a few things up.”

When this came out fans were quick to note that Gaga had been in the studio 'next door'. One fan wrote: "'She was next door in the studio' Doing what? Recording what?"

When is Lady Gaga's new album coming out?

Lady Gaga performs new music with Mick Jagger. Picture: Getty

Lady Gaga is yet to release a date for LG7's drop but after her subtle announcement at the LA premiere of Gaga Chromatica Ball it looks like her monsters are in for a treat, very soon.

Gaga's most recent solo release was 'Hold My Hand' which she penned for Top Gun: Maverick in 2022 and in early 2023 she made a special appearance at the Oscars where she performed the ballad.

What is the tracklist for LG7?

We have no clues as to what will be on the tracklist for Lady Gaga's new album but when she announced that she was returning she teased a brand new song. The lyrics of the new song heard were: Dance in the shadow of the night

