The Heartbreaking Meaning Behind Halsey's 'Lucky' Lyrics Explained

26 July 2024, 11:54

Halsey's heartbreaking 'Lucky' lyrics explained
Halsey's heartbreaking 'Lucky' lyrics explained. Picture: Halsey via Instagram, Columbia Records
Katie Louise Smith

By Katie Louise Smith

What are Halsey's 'Lucky' lyrics about? Here's a full breakdown of the song, what it means and everything Halsey references in the lyrics.

Halsey has just released their next single, following on from the emotional ballad 'The End', but what are the heartbreaking lyrics of 'Lucky' actually about?

'Lucky', which is another taste of what to expect on their fifth studio album, interpolates Britney Spears' iconic song of the same name which is about a famous popstar who still feels lonely inside despite appearing to 'have it all' to the public and her adoring fans.

Halsey (who goes by she/they pronouns) makes a slight change to Britney's lyrics, flipping certain lines in 'Lucky's original chorus from third person to first person throughout, directly singing about her life and her own feelings.

Halsey teased the Y2K-inspired track earlier this month, writing: "When I was 5, it always felt like Britney was singing directly to me. 24 years later, these words hit different. love you forever."

Here's a full breakdown of the song, what it means and everything Halsey references in the lyrics.

What do Halsey's 'Lucky' lyrics mean?

Halsey shows fans her recovery journey

Halsey's 'Lucky' follows a similar narrative to Britney's original song, with clear references to the fact that they're singing about themselves and their own experience of fame while also dealing with personal struggles.

At the top of the track, Halsey sings frankly and honestly about their celebrity status, and the validation they get – and need – from being loved by complete strangers: Everybody, get in line to meet the girl who flew too high / Who does it all just to be liked by strangers that she met online / Did it all to be included, my self-loathing so deep-rooted.

Much like Britney's track, the chorus then sees Halsey directly asking themselves the question: If I am so successful and loved by so many, why so I still feel so empty and sad inside?

Later in the song, Halsey directly makes reference to her health struggles that she recently opened up about in 'The End' and on social media. Halsey shared that she was "lucky to be alive" after being diagnosed with Lupus SLE and a rare T-cell lymphoproliferative disorder.

They allude to the public speculation about their body image and weight loss (And why she losin' so much weight? / I heard it's from the drugs she ate) and the reason why they shaved their head again – this time, not through a personal style choice but due to illness. (I shaved my head four times because I wanted to / And then I did it one more time 'cause I got sick)

Halsey then vulnerably opens up about dealing with her diagnosis around the same time she became a single mother to now-three-year-old son Ender, following her break-up with ex Alev Aydin. At the time, she was also celebrating a career high with the release of Americana, her acting debut. ('Became a single mom at my premiere')

She then explains that while it may have looked like she was keeping it all together in public, she was struggling behind closed doors: And I told everybody I was fine for a whole damn year / And that's the biggest lie of my career.

Halsey is set to drop the music video for 'Lucky' on July 26th at 10AM ET/7AM PT so there'll no doubt be even more references and nods to Britney's 'Lucky' throughout. (Did you peep the 'Toxic' bodysuit reference on H's Instagram yet?)

Read Halsey's 'Lucky' lyrics in full here:

INTRO
I am so lucky

VERSE 1
Everybody, get in line to meet the girl who flew too high
Who does it all just to be liked by strangers that she met online
Did it all to be included, my self-loathing so deep-rooted
Inner child that's unrecruited, truth is I'm not suited for it

PRE-CHORUS
When I die, I won't have time to spend my money
But I hope that you still love me

CHORUS
'Cause I'm so lucky, I'm a star
But I cry, cry, cry in my lonely heart, thinkin'
"If there's nothin' missin' in my life
Then why (Why, why?) do these tears come at night?"

POST-CHORUS
Why they come? Why they come?
Why they come? Why they come?

VERSE 2
And why she losin' so much weight?
I heard it's from the drugs she ate
And I feel her, but I can't relate
'Cause I'd never end up in that state
A girl like that is a mother, must be tough
A problem child, I was rough
But what do you do with a difficult grownup?

PRE-CHORUS
When I die, I won't have time to spend my money
But I hope that you still love me (Da-da-da-da, da-da-mm)

CHORUS
'Cause I'm so lucky (I'm so lucky), I'm a star
But I cry, cry, cry in my lonely heart, thinkin'
"If there's nothin' missin' in my life
Then why do these tears come at night?"

BRIDGE
I shaved my head four times because I wanted to
And then I did it one more time 'cause I got sick (I am so lucky)
And I thought I changed so much, nobody would notice it, and no one did
And I left the doctor's office full of tears
Became a single mom at my premiere
And I told everybody I was fine for a whole damn year
And that's the biggest lie of my career

CHORUS
But I'm so lucky, I'm a star
And I cry, cry, cry in my lonely heart, thinkin'
"If there's nothin' missin' in my life
Then why do these tears come at night?"
I'm so lucky, I'm a star
But I cry, cry, cry in my lonely heart, thinkin'
"If there's nothin' missin' in my life
Then why do these tears come at night?"
Haven't you heard?

OUTRO
She's so lucky, she's so lucky
She's so lucky, she's so

