10 December 2024, 11:52

Gracie Abrams The Secret of Us Deluxe Tour: Ticket prices, presale codes, dates and more. Picture: Todd Owyoung/NBC via Getty Images, Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images
Sam Prance

By Sam Prance

Here's when and how to get presale tickets to Gracie Abrams' The Secret of Us Deluxe Tour dates.

Gracie Abrams fans assemble! She's just announced The Secret of Us Deluxe Tour dates, so how do you get tickets?

Yesterday (9 Dec), Gracie Abrams surprised fans by announcing a brand new "Deluxe" leg of The Secret of Us Tour. Taking to Instagram, she said: "!!!!!!!!!!!! I’m so excited to announce that we’re coming back to North America next summer with our dear friend @rolemodel💙💙💙!!!!!!!!" Not only that but Gracie is performing at arenas.

Following the huge success of her songs 'I Love You, I'm Sorry' and 'That's So True', it comes as no shock that the demand to see Gracie is higher than ever. So to help you get your hands on tickets, here's all the information you need to know including presale codes, ticket prices, dates, cities, setlist and support acts.

When do Gracie Abrams tickets go on sale?

Gracie Abrams and Taylor Swift write 'Us' together

Gracie Abrams The Secret of Us Deluxe Tour presale codes: How to find a presale code for your country

Alongside her Deluxe Tour announcement, Gracie confirmed that fans can signup for presale codes via her website. She wrote: "Sign up for presale access now on gracieabrams.com/tour for your city." Her site reads: "Sign up for presale access in your city's listing below. Presale sign-up closes on Tuesday, December 10 at 10 PM PT."

You can then click sign up next to the date you wish to attend or visit this link directly. All you need to do then is to login to your Ticketmaster account and there you can choose two dates to sign up to get presale access for.

Gracie Abrams The Secret of Us Deluxe Tour tickets sale time:

Tickets to Gracie Abrams's The Secret of Us Deluxe Tour are set to go on general sale on Friday, 13th December at 10:00AM local time. However, you can also get tickets via presale using the information above. When you try for tickets, login to Ticketmaster, Live Nation or your venue's page 10 minutes before tickets go on sale.

Gracie Abrams The Secret of Us Deluxe Tour Presale

  • United States (PT) - 10:00 AM (12th December)
  • United States (ET) - 10:00 AM (12th December)

Gracie Abrams The Secret of Us Deluxe Tour General Sale

  • United States (PT) - 10:00 AM (13th December)
  • United States (ET) - 10:00 AM (13th December)

Gracie Abrams The Secret of Us Deluxe Tour ticket prices: How much will tickets be?

According to Ticketmaster, ticket prices for Gracie Abrams's The Secret of Us Deluxe Tour are between $49.50 - $199.50 and $205.50 for standard packages in the US and Canada.

Tickets are more expensive than Gracie's original The Secret of Us Tour run. This is likely down to the fact that Gracie's rise in fame over the past year.

Gracie Abrams The Secret of Us Deluxe Tour dates: When is Gracie Abrams going on tour?

For now, Gracie Abrams has announced six new The Secret of Us Deluxe Tour dates in North America and South America. Whether or not she announces any extra dates due to demand is yet to be seen. However, Gracie still has European, Asian and Australian dates left on the original The Secret of Us Tour.

  • 24/07/25 - Boston, Massachusetts - TD Garden
  • 26/07/25 - Toronto, Canada - Budweiser Stage
  • 28/07/25 - New York, New York - Madison Square Garden
  • 06/08/25 - Los Angeles, California - Kia Forum
  • 11/08/25 - Morrison, Colorado - Red Rocks Amphitheatre
  • 26/08/25 - Mexico City, Mexico - Pepsi Center

Gracie Abrams The Secret of Us Deluxe Tour locations: Where is Gracie Abrams playing?

As it stands, Gracie is only taking The Secret of Us Deluxe Tour to cities in South America and North America. Based on the fact that she still has original tour dates left elsewhere in the world, it seems unlikely that she will add any additional locations. However, sign up to her mailing list via her website just in case.

Bookmark this page and we will let you know if Gracie announces any more The Secret of Us Deluxe Tour dates.

Gracie Abrams The Secret of Us Deluxe Tour setlist: What songs will she play?

It's currently unclear if Gracie intends to change her The Secret of Us Tour setlist going into 2025 but we imagine that 'That's So True' will now be a permanent part of the setlist.

In 2024, Gracie's final The Secret of Us setlist was:

  1. Felt Good About You
  2. Risk
  3. Blowing Smoke
  4. 21
  5. I Love You, I'm Sorry
  6. Where Do We Go Now?
  7. Gave You I Gave You I
  8. Mess It Up
  9. That's So True
  10. Surprise Song
  11. Good Luck Charlie
  12. I Knew It, I Know You
  13. I Know It Won't Work
  14. Friend
  15. Normal Thing
  16. Feels Like
  17. Let It Happen
  18. Tough Love
  19. I Miss You, I'm Sorry
  20. Free Now
  21. Us
  22. Close To You

Who is supporting Gracie Abrams on The Secret of Us Deluxe Tour?

As mentioned above, Role Model will be supporting Gracie Abrams again on The Secret of Us Deluxe Tour.

Bookmark this page and we'll let you know if more The Secret of Us Deluxe Tour information is revealed.

