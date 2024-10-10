Olivia Rodrigo donates all profits from her Philippines show to a women's health charity

Olivia Rodrigo donates all profits from her Philippines show to a women's health charity. Picture: Neilson Barnard/Getty Images for The Recording Academy, Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Live Nation

By Sam Prance

Olivia's Guts World Tour date in the Philippines was the biggest concert of her career to date.

Good 4 her! Olivia Rodrigo has donated all profits from her Philippines concert to the women's health charity Jhpiego.

Last week (Oct 5), Olivia Rodrigo performed her first ever concert in the Philippines where her grandparents are from. Olivia's show at the Philippine Arena was historic for multiple reasons. Not only did Olivia sing to her biggest crowd yet, with over 55,000 fans in attendance, but she also made all of the tickets available for just $25 each.

Now, Olivia's opened up about her Manila show and revealed that the money has gone to a charity close to her heart.

Taking to her Instagram after the show, Olivia wrote: "been dreaming of this show for a whileeeee. my first time in the Philippines and also my biggest venue ever!!!!! thank you to everyone Manila for welcoming me so generously and making me feel so loved and thank you to @americanexpress for making this show happen."

Olivia continued: "I’m so stoked that all the net ticket sales from last night could be donated to @jhpiego through my fund 4 good. I got to visit the organization while I was in Manila and was so impressed by the work they are doing providing healthcare to women and girls in the Philippines."

Olivia ended the post by writing: "It was the most special show and the most meaningful trip. to say I’m grateful doesn’t even cut it! Mahal kita."

Olivia also shared photos of her visiting Jhpiego in person.

Is Olivia Rodrigo Filipino?

Olivia Rodrigo is Filipina-American. She was born in the US and grew up in Marietta, California before moving to LA to act. Her mother is American with Irish and German descent and her father's family emigrated from the Philippines.

Discussing her heritage with Disney, Olivia revealed that her great-grandfather moved from the Philippines to the US as a teenager and that she and the rest of her family have grown up with Filipino food and traditions.

