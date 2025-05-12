Taylor Swift's ‘adorable’ homemade gift sent to Travis Kelce revealed by fan

12 May 2025, 14:29

Taylor Swift sent Travis Kelce an adorable gift at a work shoot.
Taylor Swift sent Travis Kelce an adorable gift at a work shoot. Picture: Getty

By Jenny Medlicott

Taylor Swift fans are losing it after a fan revealed the sweet gift she sent to her beau Travis Kelce.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Any seasoned Taylor Swift fan will know that the ‘Anti-Hero’ singer has a pretty extensive list of talents, but the lesser spoken about amongst them is her knack for baking.

The singer has put her kitchen skills to use countless times, from mending fraught relationships (aka the cookies she sent Katy Perry) to whipping up a frenzy over her famous chai sugar cookies during the autumn months.

Those lucky enough to get their hands on one of Taylor’s legendary baked goods have been pretty vocal about how good they are, including her Kansas City Chiefs boyfriend, Travis Kelce.

And now after nearly two months of being MIA, fans have finally caught a glimpse into their life thanks to her love of baking.

Taylor Swift and Travis at the Super Bowl 2025.
Taylor Swift and Travis at the Super Bowl 2025. Picture: Getty

In a post shared by a fan online, Taylor reportedly made a box of Travis’ favourite snacks for him to share with the rest of his team while he was working on a shoot with American Eagle.

A photo of the box showed five different homemade pop tarts, with a message above them reading: “Have a great shoot!! Flavours: Strawberry, raspberry, blueberry. Love, Taylor.”

Of course, her signature was written in the classic Taylor style, surrounded by a few star and cloud doodles for some added Swift pizzazz.

And it’s safe to say fans were obsessed with the adorable gift, but also a little envious - and who can blame them!

One Swiftie wrote: “I wanna try Taylor’s pop tarts so badly, I know she makes them with love and they are so delicious, I just know it.”

Another wrote: “The way they probably tasted something heavenly.”

While one added: “Taygenerous - I need to try them.”

Taylor and Travis have been pretty MIA for the last few months.
Taylor and Travis have been pretty MIA for the last few months. Picture: Getty

It comes after Travis previously revealed that his favourite Swift delicacy was in fact her homemade pop tarts, as he admitted her talents extend beyond the stage and to her cooking too.

Asked by press his favourite dish of hers, he said: “She is quite the cook. I would say I’m a breakfast guy man, her pop tarts are unbelievable, homemade pop tarts, unbelievable.”

Elsewhere, Taylor also scored brownie points with Travis’ NFL team after whipping up a batch of homemade pop tarts for the offensive linemen on the team. The Kansas City Chiefs head coach Andy Reid admitted they went down a treat, as he said: “She knew right where to go.”

The pop tarts revelation also coincides with the first time Travis and Taylor were spotted out in public in nearly two months after a fan spotted them at a restaurant on US Mother's Day.

Read more Celebrity news here:

Listen live to Capital, and catch up on any shows you missed, on Global Player.

Shop our merch

More News

See more More News

Jacqui's dad has revealed why he didn't attend her MAFS wedding.

MAFS Australia’s Jacqui’s dad reveals why their family turned down her wedding invite

TV & Film

Here's who's still together from the All Stars 2025 cast

Which Love Island All Stars 2025 couples are still together?

Love Island

Love Island's Casey reveals how he asked Gabby to be his girlfriend

Love Island's Casey reveals how he asked Gabby to be his girlfriend

Love Island

Are Billy and Awhina from MAFS Australia dating?

Are Billy and Awhina from MAFS Australia dating?

TV & Film

MAFS Australia's Awhina breaks silence on Billy dating rumours

MAFS Australia's Awhina breaks silence on Billy dating rumours

TV & Film

MAFS Australia Billy reportedly on dating app despite Awhina romance

MAFS Australia Billy spotted on dating app despite rumoured Awhina romance

TV & Film

Exclusive Videos

See more Exclusive Videos

Exclusive
Bella Ramsey steps into the Capital Buzz art gallery to paint a portrait of Ellie from The Last of Us

The Last of Us' Bella Ramsey paints Ellie while answering questions about season 2

TV & Film

Exclusive
Hailee Steinfeld spills all in My Life In 20 Questions

Hailee Steinfeld Spills All In 'My Life In 20 Questions'

TV & Film

Severance cast. vs The Most Impossible Severance Quiz

Severance cast vs. 'The Most Impossible Severance Quiz'

TV & Film

Lola Young breaks down every song on This Wasn't Meant For You Anyway | Making The Album

Lola Young breaks down every song on This Wasn't Meant For You Anyway | Making The Album

Millie Bobby Brown gets chaotic in 'My Life In 20 Questions'

Millie Bobby Brown gets chaotic in 'My Life In 20 Questions'

TV & Film

Charlie Cox and Vincent D'Onofrio return as Daredevil and Kingpin in Daredevil: Born Again

Daredevil's Charlie Cox & Vincent D'Onofrio Take On A Chaotic Mystery Interview

TV & Film

More Features

Some Beliebers think Justin Bieber's 'Ghost' is about his ex Selena Gomez.

What Justin Bieber ‘Ghost’ Is Really About As Fans Think Lyrics Are About Ex Selena Gomez

Rihanna has been in some high-profile relationships

Rihanna’s Dating History: From Her Ex-Boyfriends To A$AP Rocky

Rihanna

Tom Holland and Zendaya are the best of friends as well as boyfriend and girlfriend

Zendaya and Tom Holland’s complete relationship timeline - how they met to their engagement
Olivia Rodrigo dated Ethan Wacker before rumoured ex Joshua Bassett

Olivia Rodrigo’s Dating History & Ex Boyfriends From Zack Bia To Joshua Bassett

One Direction went on a hiatus in 2016

How Old Are One Direction Now? Ages Of Harry Styles, Niall Horan, Louis Tomlinson, Liam Payne And Zayn Malik

One Direction

Billie Eilish is super private about her love life

Billie Eilish’s Dating History, Her Ex-Boyfriends From Brandon ‘Q’ Adams To Jesse Rutherford
Little Mix Press Image

Everything You Need To Know About Little Mix, From Boyfriends To Their Original Name

News

Dua Lipa

Who Is Dua Lipa? Everything You Need To Know About The 'Future Nostalgia' Star

Dua Lipa

Featured Artists

See more Featured Artists

Ed Sheeran

Ariana Grande

Harry Styles

Rihanna

Justin Bieber

Taylor Swift

Stormzy

Billie Eilish

Lewis Capaldi

Aitch

TV & Films

Love Island

Married At First Sight Australia

Only Murders in the Building

The Kardashians

Big Brother 2025

Bridgerton

Selling Sunset

Featured Podcasts

Making The Album

My Therapist Ghosted Me

Reel Talk with Honey & Jonathan Ross

Closet Confessions

The Osbournes Podcast

Pop Culture with Chanté Joseph

Featured Playlists

Hottest Hits

Acoustic Hits

K-Pop

Fresh Music Friday

Workout Hits