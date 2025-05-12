Taylor Swift's ‘adorable’ homemade gift sent to Travis Kelce revealed by fan

Taylor Swift sent Travis Kelce an adorable gift at a work shoot. Picture: Getty

By Jenny Medlicott

Taylor Swift fans are losing it after a fan revealed the sweet gift she sent to her beau Travis Kelce.

Any seasoned Taylor Swift fan will know that the ‘Anti-Hero’ singer has a pretty extensive list of talents, but the lesser spoken about amongst them is her knack for baking.

The singer has put her kitchen skills to use countless times, from mending fraught relationships (aka the cookies she sent Katy Perry) to whipping up a frenzy over her famous chai sugar cookies during the autumn months.

Those lucky enough to get their hands on one of Taylor’s legendary baked goods have been pretty vocal about how good they are, including her Kansas City Chiefs boyfriend, Travis Kelce.

And now after nearly two months of being MIA, fans have finally caught a glimpse into their life thanks to her love of baking.

Taylor Swift and Travis at the Super Bowl 2025. Picture: Getty

In a post shared by a fan online, Taylor reportedly made a box of Travis’ favourite snacks for him to share with the rest of his team while he was working on a shoot with American Eagle.

A photo of the box showed five different homemade pop tarts, with a message above them reading: “Have a great shoot!! Flavours: Strawberry, raspberry, blueberry. Love, Taylor.”

Of course, her signature was written in the classic Taylor style, surrounded by a few star and cloud doodles for some added Swift pizzazz.

🥹| Taylor sent a box of poptarts with Travis to give to the crew when he was doing his American Eagle photoshoot last week! pic.twitter.com/E3K4EGdNOs — Taylor Swift Updates 🩶 (@swifferupdates) May 11, 2025

And it’s safe to say fans were obsessed with the adorable gift, but also a little envious - and who can blame them!

One Swiftie wrote: “I wanna try Taylor’s pop tarts so badly, I know she makes them with love and they are so delicious, I just know it.”

Another wrote: “The way they probably tasted something heavenly.”

While one added: “Taygenerous - I need to try them.”

Taylor and Travis have been pretty MIA for the last few months. Picture: Getty

It comes after Travis previously revealed that his favourite Swift delicacy was in fact her homemade pop tarts, as he admitted her talents extend beyond the stage and to her cooking too.

Asked by press his favourite dish of hers, he said: “She is quite the cook. I would say I’m a breakfast guy man, her pop tarts are unbelievable, homemade pop tarts, unbelievable.”

Elsewhere, Taylor also scored brownie points with Travis’ NFL team after whipping up a batch of homemade pop tarts for the offensive linemen on the team. The Kansas City Chiefs head coach Andy Reid admitted they went down a treat, as he said: “She knew right where to go.”

The pop tarts revelation also coincides with the first time Travis and Taylor were spotted out in public in nearly two months after a fan spotted them at a restaurant on US Mother's Day.

