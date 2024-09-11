Olivia Rodrigo Announces New Guts Tour Concert Where Every Single Ticket Costs $25

By Sam Prance

How to buy tickets to Olivia Rodrigo's Silver Star concert in Manila, Phillipines.

Livies assemble! Olivia Rodrigo has announced a brand new Guts Tour concert date where every single ticket costs just $25.

When it comes to must-see events in music this year, few shows compare to Olivia Rodrigo's Guts World Tour. From the hit-packed setlist to the incredible outfits, Olivia makes sure to do every single song from 'Guts' justice. She even performs fan favourites from her debut album 'Sour'. Oh, and the support acts include stars like Chappell Roan and PinkPantherress.

Tickets for the tour instantly sold out but Olivia has one last surprise up her sleeve. Olivia is doing one extra Guts Tour date and all the tickets are Silver Star prices. This means you could be front row at the tour and it will only set you back $25.

Olivia Rodrigo and Chappell Roan do the ‘I hope she plays’ trend

Yesterday (Sep 10), Olivia's official fan fan page Livies HQ revealed that Olivia is doing a charity concert in Manila in October. They wrote: "manila🗣️ liv is bringing her silver star show presented by @americanexpress to you for the #GUTSWorldTour!!!! all net ticket proceeds will go to liv’s Fund 4 Good 🌟" This means you can see Olivia for just $25 and be up close.

If you want to get tickets for Olivia's Manila show, they go on sale on Saturday 14th September, Manila time, via Live Nation. So login to your Live Nation account and join the queue then. As it's a Silver Star show, you can select up to four tickets in the seated or standing area but you won't know exactly which tickets you get until you redeem them.

If you're successful in getting tickets, they can be redeemed at any SM Tickets Outlet between Saturday 28th September and Friday 4th October. Just show up to the outlet and a valid ID with your name on it to get your tickets.

Tickets cost 1,500 PHP which converts to $25.

Olivia has sold special Silver Star tickets for her previous Guts World Tour dates to help fans who otherwise wouldn't be able to afford them. However, Olivia's Manila show marks her first show where all the tickets are just $25.

Olivia will be performing in the Phillipine Arena which hosts 55,000 people making this her biggest show to date. As Olivia is Filipina-American, this will no doubt be a very special concert.

To everyone trying to get tickets on Saturday, may the odds be ever in your favour!

